MONTICELLO – At commencement ceremonies on Sunday, 114 Monticello seniors graduated, in what High School Principal Adam Clapp called “a special group.”
The class had 27 Illinois State Scholars, 41 National Honor Society members, 67 Presidential Achievement Award winners, 23 4.0 GPAs, numerous athletic championships and academic honors.
“This has been a pretty amazing group to battle through Covid like they did,” he said. “Their achievements helped put Monticello on the map.I am very proud of what this group has accomplished, however, I am even more proud of the quality of their character and their integrity. Over the last four years, they have never been satisfied with just being good enough. Their satisfaction came from giving their best day in and day out, regardless of the circumstances or the outcomes.
It’s a great day to be a Sage.”