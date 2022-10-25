Four members of the cast of “The Great All-American Musical Disaster” practice their lines for the upcoming Monticello High School play. Pictured left to right, are Megan Heistand, Rylee Kurth, Jackson Heck, and Andrew Bledsoe. The play will be held at 7 p.m. at the Monticello High School Auditorium Nov. 4 and 5. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at https://mhsauditorium.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=22629.