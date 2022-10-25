MONTICELLO – For Monticello seniors Ryan Olsen and Rylee Kurth, there are several advantages of participating in school plays. But the best thing – they both agree on – is the friendships you develop with the other thespians.
“You spend so much time that you kind of have to make friends with everyone else,” Rylee said.
Both play key roles in Monticello High School’s play “The Great All-American Musical Disaster,” which will be held at the Monticello High School Auditorium on Nov. 4 and 5.
Rylee, who is also the thespian president, plays the character of Ethel Kent while Ryan is the student director.
“You are all very like-minded and interested in all of the same stuff,” Ryan said. “You all have similar personalities and it is easier to like the people in the play.”
The play is the biggest by Monticello High School since the coronavirus pandemic played havoc with such activities.
“We have been doing a bunch of different series of smaller one-act plays to try and keep social distancing in play, so we are very excited to get back into a normal routine,” said Nicki Graham, Monticello High School theatre director. “For this play, we have a few upper classmen, but it is predominantly freshmen and sophomores, so a very young cast.”
The play is about a struggling movie producer in the 1970s who produced a number of disaster films. So the producer comes up with a con to trick all of the biggest names in the film to be in the same show so he can make money, Graham said.
“It is kind of a farce, slapstick play and there are a lot of really good character roles for the students and they are having a lot of fun with it,” she added.
Rylee agrees that the play has been fun to practice.
“I just wanted something to do and so I signed up for a whole bunch of different clubs and this one stuck with me,” she said. “I just like how much freedom you have when you can perform.”
For Ryan, in is in his blood. Family members including cousins and an older sister were involved.
“I came along willingly, of course, but I was drawn to it because of my family.”
Ryan has a limited acting role, but his duties as director keep him busy.
“Directing is definitely a very different experience than acting in it,” he said. “They are both very unique in terms of responsibilities. As director, I have to make sure everyone is here and everyone knows their lines and listen to suggestions and the scenery. It’s a lot to think about.”
But, it takes more than just the cast to put on such a play, said assistant director Amy Malone.
“Our industrial tech classes and the teachers Ryan Woodham, Jim Standerfer have built the set,” she said. “Then Ryan Stripends, the art teacher, and the art club is helping with posters and decorating the set. We don’t like to say it is a thespian event. We like to say it is a Monticello High School event because there are a lot of different departments involved.”