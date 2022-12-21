MONTICELLO - Monticello High School Principal, Travis Courson is pleased to announce that 19 Monticello High School students from the graduating class of 2023 have been recognized as Illinois State Scholars.
The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state agency committed to helping make college accessible and affordable for Illinois families, confers this prestigious recognition to top Illinois high school students annually. This year, more than 16,700 outstanding honorees join the other top students who have been honored for their academic achievements since the designation was first introduced in 1958.
Illinois State Scholars represent approximately the top ten percent of high school seniors from 757 high schools across the state. Illinois State Scholars possess strong academic potential and are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth semester class rank.
“This is a great honor for our students here at Monticello High School,” said Courson. “The learning environment here, created by both students and staff, consists of high expectations and our students work extremely hard at not only meeting these expectations, but more often than not, exceeding them. This recognition is well earned by our students, and I think I can speak for the entire Monticello school community in stating how proud we are of them. Congratulations to all recipients across the state.”
The following students from Monticello High School Class of 2023 were named Illinois State Scholars: Cameron Allender, son of Matt and Alison Allender - Monticello; Mabry Bruhn, daughter of Derrick and Lynne Bruhn - Monticello; Lydia Burger, daughter of Dustin and Denise Burger - Monticello; Logan Courchaine, son of Thomas and Melanie Courchaine - Monticello; Lauren Dunnett, daughter of Alastair and Shelley Dunnett – White Heath; Jenna Figor, daughter of Jay Kreibich and Debbie Fligor - Monticello; Sarah German, daughter of Fred German and Jamie Gerardi – White Heath; Slater Goebel, son of Nathan and Amber Goebel - Monticello; Taylor Herman, daughter of Jason and Shanelle Herman - Monticello; Ian King, son of James and Junsara King - Monticello; Megan LeJeune, daughter of Michael and Rachel LeJeune - Monticello; Haiden Mast, son of Benjamin and Angel Mast – White Heath; Jacqueline Maxey, daughter of Bruce and Jill Maxey - Monticello; Lucy Maxwell, daughter of James and Kim Maxwell - Monticello; Estella Miller, daughter of Matt Miller and Sarah Probst Miller- Monticello; Addison Schmidt, daughter of Gerald Schmidt and Kristi Roth – Monticello; Andrew Sheppard, son of Marc and Lisa Sheppard – Monticello; Rose Talbert, daughter of Matthew and Ann Talbert – Monticello; Cailey Wittig, daughter of Craig and Brandy Wittig – White Heath;
“On behalf of ISAC, congratulations to all of the outstanding students selected as 2023-24* Illinois State Scholars,” said ISAC Executive Director Eric Zarnikow. “Students and families faced numerous challenges over the last two years with remote learning, among other financial and personal difficulties. As we continue to recover from the pandemic, these academic achievements are a credit to the hard work and dedication of the student scholars and their families, and to the support provided by teachers, mentors, counselors, and communities in helping students meet their goals and find success as they advance on their education and career paths.”
The Illinois State Scholar designation is a non-monetary award. Each State Scholar will receive a congratulatory letter and a Certificate of Achievement from ISAC. Additionally, awardees can download an official Illinois State Scholar Program badge to display on their online profiles, social media platforms, and share with their high school counselors, colleges, employers, family members and others.
All students, including State Scholars, who plan to be enrolled in college next fall are urged to complete their 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as soon as possible in order to determine eligibility for federal and state financial aid. ISAC offers free financial aid and college access events to assist students and families with the college-going process.
