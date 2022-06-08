MONTICELLO - The awarding of the Distinguished Service Award (DSA) by the Monticello Area Education Foundation (MAEF) has become an annual event.
Each year there are individuals who have worked for years to enhance the educational opportunities through teaching, mentoring, working as a volunteer and dozens of other ways that make a huge difference to hundreds of children in our schools.
The award is presented to those that have contributed excellent and sustained service to the Monticello CUSD #25 educational system.
The awards were presented at the annual All-School Service Recognition Ceremony held at the Sievers Center on May 27. This year’s awardees were Nancy Rosenbery, Wilbur Jones, Sue Trusty, Linda Hayes, Lois Doherty, and Vic Zimmerman.
Hayes is currently a substitute teacher after having retired as a Monticello teacher in 2014.
She was nominated by the 6th grade team who said, “Throughout our years at Monticello Middle School, we have worked with many substitute teachers in our building. While we are grateful for all of them, some stand out more than others. Not only does Linda take the time to truly understand the material she is teaching, but she makes sure every child feels noticed. Linda has filled many maternity leaves throughout our district and she takes care of ALL the things while a teacher is out on maternity leave, and knowing that provides such peace of mind to any new mother. The term “substitute” just doesn’t do her justice. Linda’s energy and empathy are truly like no one else’s, and we are lucky to have her not only as a team member, but also as a friend and confidant.”
Jones has been a custodian in Monticello Schools since 1998.
He was nominated by the middle school staff who said, “People walk in to Monticello Middle School and comment on how new and clean our school looks. The shiny floors, clean surfaces, and gleaming lockers are because of the amazing custodian staff at MMS. They are led by the person we nominate today, Wilbur Jones. Wilbur is a quiet man. Many kids may even say they’ve never heard his voice. But everyone knows who he is! He’s the guy who stands to the side when the bell rings to let the students pass in the halls with a smile on his face. He’s the man who’s regimented schedule keeps our school in pristine condition. The students know they’ll hear Mr. Jones vacuuming the welcome mats outside each door during 3rd period. They know they’ll see Mr. Jones wiping the tops of every single locker, every single day, at the beginning of 4th period. Mr. Jones smiles at every kid, unlocks the lockers when a kid forgets their combination, and steps in to help, no matter the situation. His quiet demeanor brings peace and comfort to our students and his steadiness keeps our school going.”
Trusty is currently a substitute teacher after having retired as a Monticello teacher in 2016.
She was nominated by MHS Spanish Teacher Chelsea Ehrhardt who said, “Sue loves MHS and its students, and she wasn’t able to leave the classroom behind for good when she retired. Not only is she the most coveted sub at the high school, but she is a sub who goes above and beyond every day she is in our building. She knows the high school procedures and policies; she works hard to stick to a lesson plan that a stressed teacher left behind; she cares enough to leave detailed notes behind after her days in our classes; and she likes to get to know as many high school students as possible to make sure everyone’s day runs smoothly. I have even heard that some kids have said that when Mrs. Trusty is subbing they “actually have to work!” I nominate Sue Trusty for this award as someone who has influenced my life and the lives of so many others at MHS over the years. Out of all of my professional and personal relationships here in our school, Sue Trusty stands apart. She loves our district, truly cares about its students, and is an integral part of the fabric of our school community. And she’s got a laugh that tells you immediately that “Sue is in the building,” even if she’s way down the hall.”
Doherty is retiring as a school librarian after 37 years in education.
She was nominated by several White Heath teachers who said, “Lois has made it her life’s purpose to keep our school’s library alive, current and available to all of our students grades four through eight. Through hell or high water (even floods and a pandemic) she has never ceased to amaze us with her commitment to keep books in the hands of our students. She has labored so much when it comes to daily tasks, not even mentioning the countless extra hours that have been put in for our book fairs on weekends and evenings which earn extra money to purchase new books for the shelves. Lois will be dearly missed by all. Her unmeasured dedication to each and every child she has taught should be recognized. She is a lady of great integrity, humility, and compassion and we will miss seeing her each day.”
Rosenbery is retiring after serving as an Elementary Principal for 13 years in Monticello and working in education for 34 years.
She was nominated by the White Heath faculty and staff who said, “As a leader, Nancy has always earned the respect of her staff. She has had our back in every situation with students and parents. She communicates with parents and makes transitions easy for children coming in from third grade. She evaluates in a positive and constructive manner. She listens and makes decisions in fairness to all her faculty and students. Nancy has taken on many roles over the past few years and the district is much better for it. She served as the liaison between the construction staff and MCUSD for the building of the new wing at Washington and Sievers Center. She made many decisions to accommodate her staff and kept the construction moving as well. She also was IAR testing coordinator for the district. She was always well ahead of the game when it came to problem solving for testing and technology. Nancy is a caring friend and colleague and relates well to teachers, aides and all support staff. We appreciated her willingness to get to know us and make professional decisions that crossed our teaching and personal lives.”
Zimmerman is retiring after serving as our Superintendent of Schools for fifteen years and 35 total years in education as a teacher, coach, building administrator, and superintendent. He was nominated by the admin team who said, “we would like to present Dr. Zimmerman with a Distinguished Service Award for his incredible service to Monticello Schools for the past 15 years. In a career that spans 35 years and three schools Mahomet, St Joe, and Monticello, he has poured his heart into his job, always looking for solutions rather than admiring the problem. For the past 15 years, our district has thrived under his leadership. He has hired nearly 90% of the faculty and staff who are in the district today. He has built relationships and partnerships in the district and community, guided us through the referendum process, a construction project, and through the difficult times of the pandemic. He has always said, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish and when many superintendents across the nation were looking for ways to retire early, Dr. Zimmerman chose to stay, making sure our construction project was complete and the most difficult parts of the pandemic were in our rearview mirror. Each day in his career, he lived his legacy. Doing what is best for kids, looking at challenges as opportunities, and making each day is a Great Day to be a Sage!”