Monticello Middle School Students of the Month for March are: Ella Fairchild and Weston Hicks (6th Grade), Millie Hollingsworth and Kaleb Hendrix (7th Grade), and Emily Grabarczyk, Madison Highland, and Quinn Bodznick (8th Grade). The Monticello Middle School Student of the Month program celebrates individual achievement, as well as elevates awareness of student contributions to the school community at large. Students are nominated for this award by teachers, staff, and administration. To qualify for this award a student must exemplify outstanding character both in and out of the classroom. A student may be nominated on any or all of the following criteria: cooperation, leadership, community involvement/service, consideration to others, outstanding attitude, outstanding grades, overall achievement, and good attendance. The student of the month recipients will receive: A certificate of recognition, be identified on the MMS school website , have their picture and names posted in the Piatt County Journal-Republican, and a Lunch Fast Pass.
