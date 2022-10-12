Monticello Middle School Students of the Month for September are: Grant Niemerg 6th, Walter Saiger 7th, Abigail Allender 7th, Aili Strand 8th and Ayden McCool 8th. (Ayden is not pictured)
The Monticello Middle School Student of the Month program celebrates individual achievement, as well as elevates awareness of student contributions to the school community at large. Students are nominated for this award by teachers, staff, and administration. To qualify for this award a student must exemplify outstanding character both in and out of the classroom. A student may be nominated on any or all of the following criteria: cooperation, leadership, community involvement/service, consideration to others, outstanding attitude, outstanding grades, overall achievement, and good attendance.
The student of the month recipients will receive:
A certificate of recognition, be identified on the MMS school website , have their picture and names posted in the Piatt County Journal-Republican, and a Lunch Fast Pass.