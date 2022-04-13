MONTICELLO – Monticello Police Chief John Carter has released his monthly report for March 2022.
The department reported 25 criminal offenses, up six from last year.
There were 19 follow-up investigations, up from nine a year ago.
During the month, there were 32 calls to 911. Last year there were 22.
One written warning was issued, the same as in 2021.
There was an increase in verbal warnings. Last year, there were three. In 2022, 50 verbal warnings were issued.
There was also an increase in traffic tickets. In 2021, only six tickets were issued. Last month, there were 47 tickets written.
The department handled a lot more public service details, as well. There were 27 such incidents in March 2022, compared to only three a year ago.
The department assisted other law enforcement once last month. Last year, there were two reported such incidents.
There were two accident reports written, the same as last year.
The department assisted the fire department on seven calls, compared to only one in 2021.
Officers assisted the ambulance on two calls, compared with four last year.
Officers were on foot patrol 32 times in 2022, an increase of four from a year ago.
Vacation checks continue to rise. There were 218 in 2022 and only 110 a year ago.
There were five ordinance violations written including two for inoperable vehicle, one for junk, one for removal of excrement and one for obstruction of roadway.
Fire Department
Monticello Fire Chief John Rupkey has released the monthly call chart for the Monticello Fire Department for the month of March 2022.
There were 10 medical calls during the month, down from 19 in February and from 26 in January.
There were eight fire alarm reports, three smoke reports, one spill and one carbon monoxide detector incident.
There were two life assist calls, the first two of the year. There was one electrical wire call, one appliance fire call and one vehicle fire call. There were no structure fires reported in March, so there was no water used during the month.