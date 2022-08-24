MONTICELLO – Monticello Police Chief John Carter and Fire Chief John Rupkey have released their monthly reports for July 2022.
The building permits for the month have also been released.
The police department reported 29 criminal offenses, down three from last year and up seven from last month.
There were six follow-up investigations. There were 15 a year ago and 12 in June 2022.
In July 2022, the department handled 31 calls from 911, up one from last year, but up seven from last month.
The department handed out two written warnings, one more than last month. There were none written in July 2021.
Monticello Police gave 40 verbal warnings, an increase of 36 from last year, and up two from last month.
Twenty-four traffic tickets were written last month, an increase of 20 from June 2021, but a decrease of seven from last year.
The department handled 30 public service details, an increase of seven from last year and up six from a year ago.
There were six calls to assist other law enforcement. There were two last month and one a year ago.
Eight accident reports were written. There were six in July 2022 and 13 last month.
The department assisted the Monticello Fire Department three times. Last year, there was one such call. Last month, there was one, as well.
There were eight calls to assist the ambulance. Last year, there were also eight and last month, there were five.
There were 32 downtown foot patrols performed, down 10 from last month and down eight from a year ago.
There were fewer vacation checks in July 2022. The department had 27 checks on residents who were away from their homes. Last month, there were 37 and there were 95 a year ago.
Ordinance violations dropped off. In July 2021, 19 violations were handed out, while there were 22 written in 2022, but last month, 50 were written.
Of the 22 ordinance violations, 14 were for nuisance greenery. There were three for dangerous shrubs, two for trash/garbage/junk, and one each for watercourse, right of way permit requirement, and inoperable vehicle.
Fire Department
The Fire department responded to 17 medical calls in July, one more than last year and four more than in June.
There were two calls for fire alarms. Last year, there were five and last month, three.
There was one call for electrical wire, the same as last year. Last month, there were three such calls.
There were no calls for smoke/scare alarms.
Two calls were for lift assists. Last year there were three and one last month.
There were no calls for spills or leaks. There were also none last year and one in June.
There was one call for mutual aid, the first since May. There were none in July 2021.
There was one call for CO detector, just like in June. Last year, there were none.
There were no calls for rescue/recovery. There was one in June and one last year.
There were two calls for vehicle accident. There was one last year, but none in June 2021.
There was one call for a brush fire. There were none in June and none in July last year.
There were no structure or vehicle fires in July.
Weather spotters were not called out.
There were 28 truck runs during the month, the same as last year and the same as last month.
Building permits
Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $5,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- TK Homes of Illinois, LLC, new home construction at 8 Connor Ct., $330,000.
- Todd and Julia Atkins, new home construction at 4 Leo Ln., $875,000.
- Dale and Frances Lehigh, shed at 914 E. Lincoln, $12,000.
- Thomas and Veronica Jones, 805 Trainblazer Ln., deck/patio, $7,000.
- Deborah Jones, demolition of burned down house at 118 E. Bond, $18,000.