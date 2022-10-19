MONTICELLO – Monticello Police Chief John Carter and Fire Chief John Rupkey have released their monthly reports for September 2022.
The building permits for the month have also been released.
The police department reported 20 criminal offenses, up four from last year but down 25 from last month.
There were three follow-up investigations. There were eight a year ago and 17 in August 2022.
In September 2022, the department handled 20 calls from 911, up 29 from last year, but up only one from last month.
The department did not hand out any written warnings. There were two both last month and a year ago.
There were also no verbal warnings given, for the second straight month. Last year, there were six given.
There were 25 traffic tickets written, an increase from eight last month a decrease from 38 written last month and an increase of 17 from last year.
The department handled five public service details, a decrease from 23 last month and from 25 a year ago.
The department had no calls to assist other law enforcement. Last month, there was one call and none a year ago.
One accident report was written. There were nine in August 2022 and eight last year.
There were no calls to assist the Monticello Fire Department. Last month, there were 10 such calls and four a year ago.
There were also no calls to assist the ambulance. There were 10 last month and seven a year ago.
There were eight downtown foot patrols performed, down from 32 from last month and from 38 a year ago.
There were fewer vacation checks in September 2022. The department had 10 checks on residents who were away from their homes. Last month, there were 55 and there were 74 a year ago.
Ordinance violations dropped off. In September 2021, 16 violations were handed out, while there were 26 written in August 2022. Only six were written in September 2022.
Of the six ordinance violations, one was for parking on grass, two for were for tall grass, two for inoperable vehicle and one for junk.
Fire Department
The fire department responded to 19 medical calls in July, six fewer than last month and four more than in September 2022.
There was one call for a fire alarm. Last year, there were four and last month, four.
There was one call for electrical wire. There were four last month.
There were three calls for CO detector. Last month, there were two and one a year ago.
There were no calls for smoke/scare alarms.
Two calls were for lift assists. Last year there was one and four last month.
There were one call for spills or leaks. There was one last year and none in August.
There were no calls for mutual aid. There were none in September 2021.
There were no calls for rescue/recovery. There was one last year, but none last month.
There was one call for a vehicle accident, the same as last month. There were none a year ago.
There were no calls for brush fires. There were none last month and none a year ago.
There were no structure or vehicle fires in September.
Weather spotters were not called out.
There were 31 truck runs during the month, the same as last year. There were 45 lasat month.
Building permits
Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling