MONTICELLO - The City of Monticello annual oil and chip sealcoat road maintenance program is scheduled to begin the week of July 11th, 2022, weather permitting, and will continue for approximately 1-2 days at most. Residents are encouraged to avoid the following areas included as part of this 2022 project:
Bear Lane from Burnside Dr. to cul-de-sac;
Bell Ave. from Foothill to Front St.;
Bond St. from Allerton Rd. to Park St.;
Burnside Dr. from Market to cul-de-sac;
Centennial St. from William St. to Main St.;
Center St. 66’ from Buchanan to Greely St.;
Foothill Rd. from Bridge St. to cul-de-sac;
Foxhill Ct. from Foothill Rd. to cul-de-sac;
Front St. from Bridge St. to Bell Ave.;
Greely from Center St. to High St.;
Greely from Lincoln to North St.;
Raymond Rd. from Burnside Dr. to end;
Blaine St. from Allerton Rd. to Park St.;
Opal Dr. from Old Route 47 to cul-de-sac.
Parking will not be allowed on the construction routes during the construction period. Your cooperation with this project appreciated.