MONTICELLO – Some upgrades may be in store for the outdoor sports complex at Monticello High School.
“This is something we have talked about several times with the school board,” said Monticello Superintendent Adam Clapp. “I have taken a look at our entire outdoor facility and not just looking at turf, but at what other needs we have.”
Clapp told the school board last month that the lights on the visitor’s side of the football field are older and need replaced. That would cost between $150,000 and $175,000 to replace.
Clapp said officials also looked at the location of the baseball and softball fields.
“If you look at our baseball field, a home run down the left field line plays into our softball field a little bit, but if you look at reconfiguring the location, that would come at a big cost for a very little gain,” he said. “I feel like our fields are where they need to be.”
Clap said, however, there is a need to relocate the dugouts on the softball field to benefit the fans.
“We can have better sightlines from behind home plate,” he said. “At a lot of other facilities, the dugouts are further down the foul lines, giving fans a better opportunity to watch the game from behind home plate. If you are sitting there right now, you are likely not able to see first base or third base and that would fix that.”
That would cost bout $50,000, Clapp estimated.
Clapp said he is also interested in replacing the field turf. Clapp said administrators have talked with two Missouri-based companies in Byrne & Jones, that does a lot of work in Central Illinois and ATG Sports, who has done work for Eureka and Washington high schools.
“If you wanted to look at turfing the softball, baseball, practice field inside the track and the football field, you are looking at a cost between $2.9 million and $4.5 million,” he said.
Clapp said he didn’t think the soccer field needed new turf, unless the board believes otherwise.
Training facilities
“Our weight room at the high school was something we did not renovate during the construction project, so we have some options if we want to look at renovating that space,” he said. “The other option would be building a training facility that is separate from the high school. If we would do a weight room and training facility and making that into a dual-purpose facility for maybe concessions or something.”
Clapp said no decisions have been made, but because the district is in solid financial shape, now may be the time to move forward with some or all of these projects.
“These are all things that are forward-thinking and looking at for the future, but if you think about it, they don’t have to be that far away,” he said. “Had Covid not hit, we may be having discussions now about how much we love our new turf. Those were some of the conversations we were having in February 2020.”
Board President Kevin Frye asked Clapp if the coaches have a preference when it comes to turf.
“Dirt and grass just seem be preferable on a nice, sunny day,” he said. “But I was wondering how the coaches felt about turf vs. grass.”
“I don’t think there is a strong preference either way,” Clapp said. “In terms of turf on a practice field, regardless of the weather, you are going to be able to go out and practice.”
Clapp said that having turf would also be a “community asset,” for Junior Football League players, for instance.
The life span on turf depends on the grain, Clapp said. Washington High School replaced its turf 10 years ago and officials think it still has four to five years left. At Maroa-Forsyth, the turf is 12 years old and they are replacing it this year, at a cost estimated at $680,000.
“I think before too long we need to make a plan,” Frye said.
If the board were to make a decision before Jan. 1, Clapp said, it would likely be on schedule for the next construction season.
“If that decision was made, we would likely play fall football games on turf,” he added. “The process is relatively quick once it begins and it takes about 190 working days to complete a football field. It takes about 60 working days to complete a baseball field.”