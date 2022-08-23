MONTICELLO – Students for most Piatt County schools, including Monticello, started Aug. 17, but administrators, such as Monticello Superintendent Adam Clapp spent much of the two days prior, in meetings and conferences with teachers and staff.
“We are off to a good start,” Clapp said on the opening morning of school. ”There have been no surprises, no issues and everything is running smoothly. We are so happy to see the students return.”
With Covid restrictions eased, and construction projects completed, Clapp said everyone was prepared.
“It was almost like this was a normal summer,” Clapp said.
In a meeting with the 225 teachers in the district, Clapp reminded them to always keep an eye on their health.
“Take care of yourself, first and foremost,” he said. “Reach out to your friends and colleagues and we have resources in this community. Your colleagues and your administrators are here for you. Paying attention to your mental health is vital. A mental health day is a valid reason for a sick day and your mental health is just as valuable as your physical health.”
Clapp said he met with officials at the health department about Covid earlier this month and there are no strict guidelines in place. If an employee is sick and tests positive, the individual will stay home for five days and mask for five days upon their return.
Clapp referenced retired Superintendent Vic Zimmerman and said that one of his popular phrases will continue to live on under his tenure.
“It’s a great day to be a Sage,” Zimmerman was fond of saying.
“What is more important than just these words, is what it means,” Clapp added. “It is more than just a saying. It is an attitude. It is a purpose. It is a ‘We get to’ mindset rather than a ‘We have to’ mindset. But think about why it’s a great day to be a Sage. It’s the people. It is the people in this room. It is the 660 students in our classrooms. It’s our community. It’s knowing that no matter what we are going through as individuals, we have colleagues that we can lean on for support. It’s knowing that our students look forward to seeing us each day. It’s knowing that when tragedy strikes, our educators, and our students, and our community are quick to wrap their arms around us and support us. Working at Monticello schools is a blessing.”