MONTICELLO – The Monticello Theater Association has released its 2023 season schedule and updates with the theatre.
Our second Playwright Showcase will feature original short comedy plays that were submitted during the MTA playwriting competition during Summer of 2022. These selected works were written by playwrights from New York to California, and also include several local playwrights.
Performances will be Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale March 1.
Talk Radio – May 12, 13, 14, 19 and 20
Directed by Faith Rund
Produced by Ted Nowlin
Barry Champlain, Cleveland’s controversial radio host, is on the air doing what he does best: insulting the pathetic souls who call in the middle of the night to sound off. Tomorrow, Barry’s show is going into national syndication and his producer is afraid that Barry will say something that will offend the sponsors. This, of course, makes Barry even more outrageous. Funny and moving, off beat, outrageous and totally entrancing.
Auditions will be March 17-18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Performances will be May 12 to 14 and May 19 to 20 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale April 12.
Summer Youth Producation of Roald Dahl’s Matilda, The Musical. July 21, 22, 23, 27, 28 and 29.
Directed by Katie Culpepper
Produced by Colleen Kilian
Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey.
Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other’s lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda’s extraordinary personality.
Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules.
But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils’ saving grace!
Auditions will be May 25 to 27. Signups for audition spots open on April 1.
Visit our website at www.monticellotheatre.org to signup.
Performances will be:
Friday, July 21 - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 22 - 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 23 - 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 27 - 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 28 - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 29 - 2:30 PM, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale June 22.