MONTICELLO — The Monticello Theatre Association will present “Death and Taxes” Nov. 6-7 and Nov. 12-14 at its theater in Monticello.

Show times will be 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6, 12 and 13; and 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 and 14. Tickets are available at monticellotheatre.org/tickets.

Pictured here at a recent rehearsal for the production are Karin Vermillion, David Heckman, Michaela Kruse, Larry Stephens, Kelly Barbour-Conerty, John Howard, Jim Cowley, Jenna Schwenker and Amanda Orwick.