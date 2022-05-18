MONTICELLO – A Monticello woman convicted of criminal neglect related to the death of her brother, was sentenced to six months in the Piatt County Jail on Tuesday, but with day for day good behavior, will be out in 90 days.
Christie Brown, 65, was found guilty of two counts of neglect and two other counts of animal cruelty by a six-person jury on Oct. 7 in Piatt County court.
Her brother, Ronald Blakenship, 64, was found dead on Aug. 20, 2018 in a home in the 300 block of West Monroe Street. He co-owned the house with Brown, which the two inherited from their mother.
Police called the conditions of the home “deplorable,” including garbage bags filled with adult diapers in Blankenship’s room.
“This is one of the most unpleasant cases I have ever had to deal with,” said Judge Gary Webber at Brown’s sentence hearing on Tuesday.
Brown, a licensed caregiver, should have done more to care for her ailing brother, said Piatt County State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman, who asked for a 10-year prison sentence.
Read the full story in the May 25 edition of the Piatt County Journal-Republican.