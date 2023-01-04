RANTOUL — Navigating a five-month session at Lincoln’s Challenge Academy is long and mentally challenging, with rigorous physical requirements. A lot of cadets can’t handle it and wash out, but those who stick with it say it’s worth it.
Antanas Sinkosky of Monticello was among those who made it, graduating with the latest class of 120 cadets in ceremonies held Dec. 10 in Springfield.
Operated by the Illinois National Guard, Lincoln’s Challenge uses a military-style approach to learning. That’s tough to take at first. Megan Hardy of Danville was one of Sinkosky’s classmaes and found the going difficult, saying she wanted to leave every day.
“The first couple weeks are tough,” Hardy said. “We had to go through changing your mindset and giving up a lot back home to get there.”
Most of those who washed out were gone in the first month, Hardy said.
Sinkosky agreed it was a challenge — “like the name says.”
“It was tough in the moment, but everything you go through ends up paying off,” he said. “It was a positive experience. I got a lot out of it.”
Both graduates said two of the primary benefits are learning self-discipline and eliminating distractions.
Behind in her studies at Danville High School, Hardy went through the academy’s credit-recovery program. She said she was able to make up credits so she would be on track to graduate. Her goal: to become a certified nursing assistant in a hospital. Hardy plans to enter the nursing program at Danville Area Community College and wants to eventually become a registered nurse.
She said going through the academy changed her. She now has more self-respect and self-discipline.
“I wanted to quit like everyday,” she said. “I would beg them to send me home. They wouldn’t do it,” because there was no reason to.
Lincoln’s Challenge, which operates on the grounds of the former Chanute Air Force Base and will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year, initially only offered studies to complete a high school equivalency General Educational Development test, or GED.
It has expanded to include credit-recovery and intern offerings to better suit the needs of youth and to “keep the program healthy,” according to Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, the Illinois National Guard’s public affairs director.
“What the academy has done well has been to be more flexible and innovative on how we meet their needs,” Leighton said. “It’s still a life-skills program. It’s still helping teach these cadets resiliency skills and how to lead and overcome adversity through the military-type environment.”
Michael Camacho, public affairs specialist at the academy, said cadets can enter starting at age 15.5.
He said the vocational program has expanded greatly during the last year to allow cadets to serve internships in one of 15 areas ranging from driving a forklift to nurse training to food handling, fire-service introduction and hazardous-waste operations.
Sinkosky earned his high school diploma at Lincoln’s Challenge and plans to enter the Navy, where he will focus on equipment operation or construction mechanics. He wants to one day own a residential construction company.
“I’m really glad I did it,” Sinkosky said of entering the academy, adding that he hopes to maintain the discipline he learned there, such as rising at 5 a.m. each day. That will come in handy entering the Navy.
Sinkosky said in the past, he had trouble following rules and got in fights.
“My self-discipline was kind of lacking,” he said. “That’s why I went to Lincoln’s Challenge, because of the structured environment.”
A cadet’s responsibilities don’t only include academics, physical training, learning the rules or cleaning the grounds. Cadets also have to do 40 hours of public-service work.
Among Sinkosky’s community work outings were helping with testing hoses at Seymour fire station and working at area animal shelters.