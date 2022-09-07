MONTICELLO – The Monticello Sages boy’s cross country team secured four of the top seven spots to earn the team championship in the 3-mile Saber Corn Classic on the S. Thomas More campus on Aug. 27. The Sages scored 31 points, while runner-up Unity posted 69. River Derby (third, 17:43.7), Jacob Elston (fourth, 17:44.6), Logan Sikorski (sixth, 17:50.3) and Caleb Wood (seventh, 17:53.0) paced Monticello.
In a nonconference match between two teams that had yet to lose, in boy’s soccer on Aug. 29, the visiting Sages dispatched Oakwood/Salt Fork 3-1. Biniam Lienhart banked a pair of goals for Monticello, including one via penalty kick, and Levi Stephens tallied the team’s other goal on a Tucker Williamson assist to support Evan Henrard’s five saves.
In boy’s golf, Will Ross continued a sensational start to his senior season, carding a 2-over 38 during nine holes at the University of Illinois Orange Course and leading the Sages past Mahomet-Seymour and Centennial in a triangular match. Monticello compiled a team score of 171 compared to a 195 for M-S and 214 for Centennial. Ross’ medalist effort was backed by an individual runner-up 41 from Maddux Quick and a 44 from Andrew Neef.
In girl’s volleyball on Aug. 30, Reese Patton had nine assists and eight digs, Addison Schmidt added 11 digs and Sierrah Downey finished with five kills, but Monticello (2-2) lost 26-24, 25-14 at home to Meridian.
In boy’s soccer, Lienhart scored two goals — assisted by Ben Williamson both times — and the Sages rolled to a 3-0 shutout victory against Arthur Christian. Cohen Neighbors also scored for Monticello (4-0), and goalkeeper Evan Henrard made four saves.
On Aug. 31 at Monticello, Neef carded a nine-hole 37 to key Monticello past Tuscola in a 162-196 win for the boy’s golf team at Monticello Golf Club. All six golfers in the Sages’ lineup finished under 44, with Will Ross (40) and Sam Davison (42) also faring well. For the girls, Amanda Dasher scored a 51 to lead the Sages, but Tuscola prevailed 250-219.
On Sept. 1 in soccer in a highly competitive nonconference match, it was the host Sages (5-0) who produced just enough offense to clip the Uni High Illineks (1-3) by a score of 4-3. Lienhart accounted for three of those Monticello goals, and teammate Cohen Neighbors potted the other. Rylan Good assisted on two of Lienhart’s tallies, Ben Williamson assisted on the other and Henrard came up with six keeper saves.
In volleyball, the visiting Sages (3-2) ended a two-match skid with a 25-22, 20-25, 26-24 win in a nonconference thriller over Warrensburg-Latham. Addison Schmidt’s 26 digs and Jobi Smith’s 23 digs were stellar defensive figures for Monticello, which took in eight kills from Smith and an eight-kill, 11-assist outing from Sierrah Downey.
In boy’s golf at Rantoul, Ross fired an even-par 36 during a nine-hole triangular at Willow Pond Golf Course, pushing Monticello to a 159-173-177 victory over Illini Prairie Conference foes Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda and St. Joseph-Ogden. The Sages also claimed the individual co-runners-up in Quick and Sam Davison, each shooting 39.
Piatt County Schools
In volleyball at the Blue Ridge Tournament on Aug. 27, Hoopeston Area went 5-0 to win the championship while host Blue Ridge (5-2) finished fourth. For Blue Ridge, Phoebe Reynolds’ 29 kills and Alexis Wike’s 37 digs led the way statistically.
In volleyball on Aug. 29, the Cerro Gordo/Bement Broncos improved to 3-0 on the year, sweeping Clinton 25-13 and 25-14. Lexus Lawhorn put together a balanced outing of six assists, two blocks and two aces for CG/B, which also was helped by Ali Walker’s five kills, Skye Tieman’s 11 digs, Jadyn McCarty’s two blocks and Joie Auth’s two aces.
The following night, ALAH stayed perfect on the season with Tuesday’s 25-19, 25-18 win against Chrisman. Alisha Frederick had 25 assists, three digs and two kills for the Knights (2-0), and Charley Condill and Kaylee Schrock shared the team lead with nine kills apiece.
In boy’s golf on Sept. 1 at Farmer City, Blue Ridge finished behind Oakwood and Buckley Christ Lutheran.
The Knights’ best scores were Gavin Friel’s 55 and Gus Friedrich’s 59.
In girl’s golf, host Blue Ridge earned a team win by the slimmest of margins against Clinton during a nine-hole match at Woodlawn Country Club, posting a 234 total to the Maroons’ 235.
The Knights showed balance to earn the win. Phoebe Reynolds’ 53, Lillian Enger’s 54 and Peyton Heiser’s 63 led the way in that regard.