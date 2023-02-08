MONTICELLO - The Urbana and Monticello Band Departments are teaming up for a musical collaboration concert featuring professional musician, Master Gunnery Sergeant John Mula.
The concert will be held at the Monticello High School Sievers Center on Wednesday, February 8 at 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
The concert is part Master Gunnery Sergeant Mula’s week-long visit to Urbana and Monticello to work with middle and high school band students. During his visit, Master Gunnery Sgt. Mula will work with individual students, coach small ensembles and full bands, present clinics on instrumental technique, conduct various ensembles, and play as a soloist with the bands. This outreach will give students an opportunity to learn from a professional musician.
About Master Gunnery Sgt. John Mula
Clarinetist and Pianist Master Gunnery Sergeant John Mula is a 1981 graduate of Monticello High School. His father taught art primarily at Monticello High School for over 30 years. His music teachers in Monticello were Vern Kuetemeyer, Larry Stoner, Lynn Wenzel, Gilbert Papp, Harvey Hermann, Bill Haworth, Jim Holmes, Dorcus Herren, Ruth Tipsword, and Karen Parrish. Highlights from his time in Monticello include his time with the Marching Sages, Monticello HS Madrigals, and the Champaign Urbana Clarinet Choir. Mula served as organist for St. Philomena’s Catholic Church in 1980-81. He is grateful to the Monticello Schools and community for his well-rounded education in art and music.
Master Gunnery Sgt. Mula earned a Bachelor’s Degree in music education at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, a Master’s Degree in Music Performance from San Diego State University, and a Doctorate in Music Performance from Florida State University in Tallahassee.
Prior to joining the Marine Corps and “The President’s Own” in 1996, Master Gunnery Sgt. Mula taught general music and band in the Santee School District in California and was voted “Teacher of the Year” by the faculty and staff at two of his five schools. He freelanced with the San Diego Symphony, Opera and Chamber Orchestra, the Sonor Contemporary Chamber Ensemble, and was clarinetist for the 1987 world première of Stephen Sondheim’s Into The Woods at the Old Globe Theater in San Diego.
Mula has soloed with the Marine Band eight times including Henri Tomasi’s Clarinet Concerto with the Marine Band Chamber Orchestra. He has also performed as a substitute keyboard player with the chamber orchestra and the band for the band’s concert series, on national and international concert tours, and most notably on the band’s educational recording, “The Music Lover’s Grainger.”
Through his career he has performed in 49 of the 50 states, Japan, Czech Republic, Netherlands, and Austria, and in Carnegie Hall in New York City with the Marine Band in 2022. He has served at the White House with Presidents Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump, and Biden.