MONTICELLO – More people are using Piattran this year says Transportation Director Jami Trybom.
“We have a 20% growth month over month from last year,” she told the Piatt County Transportation Committee last month. “We did have a decline in February, but there were fewer service days this year, compared to last year, so if you were to break it down by service days, we are still ahead.”
Those service days were reflected in March when ridership jumped 46% over the previous year.
Over the past fiscal year which ended June 30, the number of rides increased from 20,879 (between July 1, 2020 and Jun 30, 2021) to 30,396 (between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022). The miles driven went from 230,063 to 282,669. In-county rides went from 15,875 to 20,487 and out of county rides rose from 5,004 to 9,909.
The number of students showed the biggest increase during that time. That number rose from 10,291 to 15,688.
“If you live within a mile of the school, you can’t ride the yellow school bus,” Trybom explained. “Head Start (a childhood care program) started with 19 kids and so that is 38 rides per day and that helped boost those numbers. We also transport a lot of students who are going to babysitters or someplace after school. We see a lot of students.”
The statistics reflect that the Covid 19 pandemic affect ridership between March 2020 and March 2021.
In the 10-and-a-half weeks prior to the pandemic, Piattran provided 7,514 rides.
In the 42 weeks following the outbreak between March 16 and Dec. 31, 2020, there were only there were only 7,114 riders.
In the 13 weeks between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2021, there were 5,854 riders.
In fiscal year 2020, Piattran saw a 63% decrease in ridership, which increased by 37.4% in the following year.
“We have seen an average of 20% growth in ridership the first half of this year compared to the first half of last year. ,” Trybom said. “Compared to our pre-covid ridership, we are still 46% less than the rides we were providing in January through June of 2019.”
In the last fiscal year, 12,255 riders were students, another 1,646 riders used Piattran to get to a medical appointment, 520 used it if for shopping, 4,688 used the service for social or recreational activities and 3,156 used it for work.