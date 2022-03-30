MONTICELLO – All ages are invited to join the Land Conservation Foundation to celebrate the Sangamon River’s coolest creature at the fourth annual Mudpuppy Festival at the Monarch Events Center in Monticello on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
This free family event features kids’ crafts, games, nature experts, and even a balloon artist! The 2020 Festival was a huge success with 300 people attending, including over 75 children of all ages.
Learn about the Sangamon River and its wildlife, including mussels, birds, pollinators, and the state threatened mudpuppy, a footlong aquatic salamander, unique for its purple external gills. Children will have an opportunity to complete mudpuppy crafts and a scavenger hunt, have their wildlife passports stamped, to “fish” for prizes, and have a balloon animal created.
Those who enjoy hiking are also encouraged to visit LCF’s Sangamon River Corridor Reserve, just outside Monticello, to explore the Bruce Hannon Levee Trail.
Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner has approved a proclamation naming April 3 as Mudpuppy Day in Monticello. Local businesses and individuals sponsor the festival. Food will be available for purchase from Monticello’s Holly’s Country Kitchen and drinks (for kids and adults) from the Dirt Pour Traveling Bar. For more information, go to LCFs website: landconservationfoundation.org or call Executive Director Deanna Glosser, 217-725-5886.
The Land Conservation Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that is committed to preserving local natural areas for wildlife.