MONTICELLO — Monticello Main Street will be kicking off its 2022 Music on Main Series on Saturday, June 18.
There will be four different music acts to enjoy throughout downtown Monticello on Saturday. Music will start at 3 Ravens at 12 p.m. with Emily Hough playing until 2 p.m. She was a contestant on The Voice!
Then, starting at 4 p.m., Fieldhouse 219 will host the country music artist Michael Dean Lewis.
At 6 p.m., local band Bad Medicine will be featured on stage at the corner of Washington and Charter streets.
At 8 p.m., East End has 90-yd Drive playing until midnight.
Starting at 4 p.m. through midnight, those in the downtown can walk between the various bars and restaurant in the designated outdoor refreshment area that will include a portion of Main, Charter and Washington streets on the square. Patrons may not bring coolers and may only carry drinks that were purchased in the area and are in plastic cups.
“We are thrilled to offer a variety of music in our downtown this year,” said Shelly Crawford-Storck, Monticello Main Street executive director. “Saturday is the kickoff, but we will have music every third Saturday this summer.”
Additional dates include: July 16, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17.
Due to the event, the following streets will be claosed all day: Washington from Independence Street to Market Street; Charter Street from Livingston Street to Main Street; Main Street from Charter Street to State Street; State Street from Main Street to Washington Street.
You can watch the Monticello Main Street Facebook page and website at www.monticellomainstreet.org for updated information.