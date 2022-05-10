MONTICELLO – For more than 40 years, Steve Keagle has had an attachment to the Lodge Church of God. As a Sunday school teacher, elder, guitar player, and Pastor, he has prayed a lot both in and outside of the church. So, he knows a thing or two about prayer.
“Here’s one thing I know,” he said. “The line to pray is never very long.”
On Thursday, Keagle joined several other members of the Piatt County Ministerial Association at the St. Philomena Catholic Church in Monticello for the 2022 National Day of Prayer.
“What we are doing today is to make sure that we are praying for the people who are representing God in every way of life,” Keagle said.
About 40 people attended the event.
“I think about three years ago, we had this gathering and had a wonderful turnout,” said Father Michael Bliss of the St. Philomena Catholic Church. “When Covid hit, we weren’t able to do this, so how wonderful it is to be able to gather here now and join brothers and sisters throughout our country for this National Day of Prayer.”
The Knights of Columbus prepared a pancake, sausage and fruit breakfast for the attendees. Several different church leaders and local leaders led prayers on topics which included family, church, business, education, military, government and the arts, entertainment and media business.
“There is much to be thankful for and there is much for us to pray for,” Bliss said.