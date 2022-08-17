MONTICELLO – Many families will see changes in school meals this fall, including in Piatt County schools.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, schools had some flexibilities so they could serve all kids free meals. Those options have expired.
“For the last two years, through the National School Lunch Program, all school lunches were free for our students,” said Monticello Superintendent Adam Clapp. “That expired at the start of this school year. So, it goes back to those who qualify for free and reduced lunch, will get either for free or at a reduced rate. Others will have to pay for their lunch.”
If an entire district exceeds the 40% threshold of students with free and reduced meal status, the entire district would receive breakfast and lunch free of charge. The free and reduced meal status at each individual school building is also reviewed.
If any individual school building has over 40% of its students eligible for free and reduced meals, all the students in that building are eligible for free meals.
At Blue Ridge, two individual school buildings – Schneider Elementary in Farmer City and Blue Ridge Junior High in Mansfield, exceeded the 40% free and reduced meal threshold, so all students in those buildings will receive free lunches.
At Monticello High School, student lunches are $.40 for students eligible for reduced fees and $2.95 per day for students. Extra milk costs $.50, according to the district’s website.