MONTICELLO – A new 62-lot subdivision may be coming to Monticello.
Monticello resident Keith Lampert owns a 36-acre property and is planning to subdivide the property into 62 separate lots. Each lot will be at least 10,000 square feet and would have public streets and city utilities, if the city approves the annexation.
Last week, Lampert appeared before the Monticello Planning and Zoning Board to explain his plan. The PZB recommended the project and forwarded it to the Monticello City Council for discussion. The council was expected to consider the annexation Oct. 24.
“The intent of the project initially was to create some reasonably-priced lots for Monticello, which the town is lacking in,” Lampert said. “That is where the size of the lots was determined.”
The lots are all between 80 and 150-feet deep, he said. He plans to call the subdivision “Dancing Acres.”
The property is located just off Old Route 47 north of the Monticello Township building and Opal Drive.
Annexation into the city limits automatically requires the zoning to the most restrictive designation, Urban Residential, in this case. Sixty of the lots would be designated as single family residential, while two of the lots would be zoned Rural Residential. The rural residential lots would not be part of the subdivision.
“We have gathered information on some preliminary pricing, but the problem is that during the last couple of years, pricing has gone up and done and gotten kind of crazy,” Lampert said. “Right now, the cost is probably going to be somewhere between $45,000 and $50,000 per lot.”
Access is off of Old Route 47 near Valentine. When the project is completed, there will be a new access off of 1700 North, Lampert said, but the main entrance will be off of Old Route 47.
Lambert said there are no restrictions on builders, however, each home must be at least 1,200 square feet, he said.
“I think that is a reasonably-sized house,” he said.
Community Development Director Jim Grabarczyk said the city utilities are capable of handling the additional housing.
“This is the better side of the system to access,” he said. “It is when you get into the older parts of town when it becomes a little more difficult. Old pipes are in there. But this one ended up going through a lift station that could easily and adequately handle all of the needs. We have plenty of water and actually, this will help with some of our stagnant type water situations that we sometimes have. When you bring in 60 homes, that is like 3,500 gallons a month or more. It is going to help with using that water in that north tower. It is a huge line that runs down though there.”
Lampert has already spoken to Ameren Illinois about the project and provided pricing on electricity and natural gas estimates.
Lampert is requesting waivers for curb and gutter type, to allow sidewalks to be built during construction, to not complete full width improvements to 1700 North Road and to remove the requirement for street lighting.
“The sidewalks are going to be built during construction and that is now a common practice,” Grabarczyk said. “That is actually a desirable thing because then they don’t get broken.”
Each house will be required to put a yard light out, Lampert added.
The city is expected to consider the annexation and the preliminary plan. If approved, Lampert is expected to move forward with the project soon.
Update: On Monday, Oct. 24, the city approved the annexation and the preliminary plan. Further details will be available next week.