MONTICELLO — Piatt County native and 35-year journalist Kevin Barlow is the new editor of the Piatt County Journal-Republican. He took over on Monday for Steve Hoffman, who manned the local editor post for the past decade.
Barlow started his communications career in 1983 at WZRO-FM in Farmer City. After graduating from Parkland College in 1983 and Illinois State University two years later, he worked in radio for several years before making the switch to print.
“I got my first newspaper job working for the Rochelle News Leader and was then promoted to the editor of the Clinton Daily Journal in the early 1990s,” Barlow said.
He then moved out east to write for Blue White Illustrated, the Penn State sports magazine, before moving back to Central Illinois to become the publisher of the Clinton Daily Journal in June of 2001.
Barlow also spent about 15 years as a reporter at The Pantagraph, a daily out of Bloomington, but prefers writing for community newspapers.
“Working at a weekly newspaper gives you insight into your community that few others have. You are expected to know everything that happens, and while that is a lot of pressure, there is a great deal of satisfaction in that responsibility,” he said.
The J-R continues its affiliation with the News-Gazette daily operation, and News-Gazette President of News Jim Rossow is happy to have Barlow on board.
“Kevin has quickly emerged as a key player for us with his coverage of business in The News-Gazette as well as his contributions to Central Illinois Business magazine,” Rossow said. “He’s an established pro who knows the ins and outs of our operation, and his role will only grow as editor of the J-R.”
When asked what his strongest attributes are as a journalist, Barlow referred to his flexibility.
“I have experience in covering every type of news or sports event. I have gone to thousands of meetings and hundreds of games during my career and while I may not know everything about every subject, I believe I know enough to convey the accurate message to our readers,” Barlow said.
“My first goal as editor is to get to know the town ever better than I do now,” he added. “I look forward to getting to know the people of the community and telling their stories.”
Barlow, who lives between Farmer City and Mansfield in Piatt County, graduated from Farmer City-Mansfield High school in 1981, Parkland College in 1983 and earned his degree in mass communications with a minor in public relations from Illinois State University in 1985.
He is an avid sports fan, most notably of the Chicago Cubs, and also follows the University of Illinois and Illinois State University teams faithfully. He is also a fan of the Chicago Bears.