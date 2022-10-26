MONTICELLO – Piatt County officials will consider using funds from the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) to replace an HVAC unit at the county building on North State Street in Monticello.
The county has $766,535 in ARPA funds received from the federal government that had not yet been allocated. But the Piatt County Mental Health Center has requested $290,132 to assist with cash flow and lost revenue. Piattran is requesting more than $110,000 for lost revenue and the new HVAC system is estimated to cost $500,000.
“The board has some tough decisions to make,” Dustin Harmon, the Bellwether consultant for the county board, told the finance committee last week.
Tony Kirkman, the executive director for the Piatt County Mental Health Center said the center needs the funds because Medicare does not pay 100% of a patient’s care. At issue, is how to allocate the funds to the center which will meet APRA requirements which require the funding of programs or specific services in order to be approved.
“The Center for Medicaid and Medicaid Services is adjusting their reimbursing rate as well as the Substance Abuse Recovery Program as well as the Department for Human Services,” he said. “They understand there is a hole in the boat and they are working to raise the rates to repair it, but it is a big ship and a really small rudder. … The boat is three-quarters full of water and I need to bail it out a little bit. It is correcting itself. I would argue that if we were okay with supplying funds for a school therapist, why would we not be okay with a therapist or group of therapists that serves an under resourced population such as Medicare or Medicaid? It’s just a venue change to me. You are still serving under resourced people.”
Doug Winder, the county’s maintenance supervisor, told the board that his estimates for the replacement of the HVAC system were based on preliminary inquiries from a few years ago.
“But it is not 100% accurate,” he said. “Engineers may see things that I don’t see.”
The committee recommended giving $150,000 to the mental health center and $100,000 to Piattran. The committee also encouraged Winder to seek an accurate estimate on the cost of the HVAC replacement, but have not yet approved the funding for that work.
The full board will consider those recommendations next month.
PPRT funding
Harmon told the committee that the county can anticipate an “uncharacteristic increase” in the Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax (CPPRT) revenue.
Corporate personal property replacement taxes (CPPRT) are revenues collected by the state of Illinois and paid to local governments to replace money that was lost by local governments when their powers to impose personal property taxes on corporations, partnerships, and other business entities were taken away. Corporations, partnerships, trusts, S corporations and public utilities pay these taxes.
“A couple of years ago, they discussed doing away with this,” he said. “Their projections typically come in well under what they end up sending. They typically underestimate and so you never know what to expect each year. All signs indicate that this isn’t going to go away, but that is not what they are telling us.”
The revenues have helped the cash flow and bottom line for the county, but he encouraged county officials to build up the reserves before spending on too many projects.
Raise for Floyd
The salary of Circuit Clerk Seth Floyd will be nearly equal to the circuit clerk and treasurer, if approved by the county board. Both currently make $71,887 and are due for a 3% increase and $2,000 stipend at the beginning of their next terms. Both are running unopposed in the Nov. 8 election.
When the county was struggling financially, the salaries for some county officials were frozen and the circuit clerk’s salary was never adjusted. The finance committee recommended the increase.