MONTICELLO – City of Monticello Police are monitoring the speed of motorists in Monticello and also those driving on East Old Route 47 near Walden Drive, the area where the speed limit was just reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph.
“We have increased our traffic enforcement at council and other residents’ request,” Police Chief Rob Bross told the city council last week. “We have been getting a lot more compliance.”
At the April 10 council meeting, several members of the council, including Mayor Larry Stoner, reported issues with motorists speeding and disobeying traffic laws. The council approved a new speed limit near the Walden Drive area.
The new speed limit signs are up, Bross reported.
“We are allowing a little bit of a buffer here and we aren’t going to start writing tickets right off of the bat,” he said. “It really hasn’t been horrible. I sat out there for about an hour one day and you get anywhere from 33 to 38 mph on average. We had a couple that were 10 to 15 over, but overall, we are starting to see people slow down.”
The city will be borrowing a speed sign from the county, he said, to help raise awareness about the new speed limit. A second speed sign is also expected to be repaired.
Representatives from Kirby Hospital, the Piatt County Forest Preserve District and residents of Walden Pond requested the city to lower the limits. The council unanimously approved the reduction in speed last month.
“I believe we are going to put two more speed limit signs up,” City Administrator Terry Summers added.
Officers recognized
Bross also reported that he has met with Piatt County mental health officials and the department has seen an increase in calls for people with mental health situations.
“We did get a couple of good notices for Officer (Craig) Griswold and Officer (Dejuante) Forman in the way they handled some cases over the last week and a half,” Bross said. “I had people reach out to me commending them on the way they handled a few calls. We placed a letter in their files. Everyone hears the bad stuff, but we try to mention the good stuff when we can.”
Ward 2 Alderman Wendall Brock reminded residents of the City of Monticello and Monticello Township Clean Up Days May 5 – 7.
Clean-Up Days provide residents an opportunity to dispose of any unwanted junk or garbage that is non-hazardous at the landscape waste facility at 904 Allerton Road.
Fees for disposal are dependent upon the type of vehicle the resident uses to haul the items (i.e. truck, van, car, etc.).
There are additional minimum fees for some items, such as appliances or objects containing chemicals. All electronic waste must be removed from the general waste stream.
Cars and minivans are charged $20 per load, a small pickup truck with waste below the bed rails is $25 per load and a pickup or van is $45 per load. A loaded vehicle pulling a loaded trailer is considered to be separate and will be charged accordingly.
No semi tires will be accepted and no commercial dumping is allowed. All electronic waste must be separated from general waste. Only one console television per household unit will be accepted. And the facility will not accept any hazardous materials such as shingles, paint or treated lumber.
The facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 5 and 6 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 7.
This opportunity is available only for citizens residing within the City limits of Monticello, or in Monticello Township. No commercial dumping is allowed and proof of residency will be required.