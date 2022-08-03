Rhodes named Director of Nursing
Piatt County Nursing Home Administrator Scott Porter has announced that Karla Rhodes is the new Director of Nursing of the Piatt County Nursing Home.
Rhoses has been a long standing member of the nursing department. She held the director position back in 2018-2020, and has worked in various positions within the department during her tenure starting back in 2016. Rhodes has been acting as the interim director of nursing since April of this year. “The nursing home is lucky to have Karla, once again, accept the challenge and responsibility of taking up the director position,” Porter said.
FC Police Chief wants slower traffic
Slow down, downtown drivers.
That’s the message from Farmer City police, who in an effort to “protect our residents and visitors” recently placed pedestrian cross walk warning signs at the intersections of Main and Water and Main and Green streets.
“After a trial period,” Police Chief Nate Guest says, “we will evaluate the best way to use them and may move them as needed.”
MMS 6th grade orientation
Monticello Middle School will be holding the 6th Grade Orientation on Monday, August 8. Students with the last names A-J will attend from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Students with the last names K-Z will attend from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Orientation is for students only.
There is a parent meeting scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. that night.
Please visit the Monticello C.U.S.D. #25 website (www.sages.us) in order to access the 2022-2023 MMS Supply List. Go to “Menu”, “Documents”, “School Registration”, “2022-2023 School Year”, and scroll down to the “2022-2023 Supply List MMS”.
White Heath’s 150th celebration
SAVE THE DATE! Join community members on Sept. 10 as Sangamon Township Celebrates White Heath’s 150th! Activities, food, music, and more are being planned in and around the White Heath Community Building. Learn more and get involved by visiting the Celebration’s Facebook page: “Sangamon Township Celebrates White Heath’s 150th.”
Foodbank coming to Farmer City
Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Trinity Community Fellowship in Farmer City from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 13 and is open to residents of DeWitt, Piatt, and McLean counties. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
Updates regarding future food distributions can be found at the Foodbank’s website at www.eifoodbank.org.
Villas of Holly Brook collecting items
The Villas of Holly Brook Monticello will be starting an annual yard sale to collect funds to go towards their Resident Activity Fund. They are currently accepting donations, so feel free to contact Chelsea Spencer in order to schedule a drop off time. They ask that you do not drop items off at the door or donate any broken electronics or other unworking items.
If you will be donating electronics, they will want to test them before you leave.