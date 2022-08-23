MONTICELLO - The City of Monticello has contracted with AC Pavement Striping Company to perform street striping services in the downtown area and throughout the community.
While the actual process itself does not take long, the streets must be clear of parked cars and obstructions to allow for operators to grind the existing paint and apply new coatings.
Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 23, there will be no parking on the square and peripheral streets to allow for striping operations. The streets will be opened back up as soon as the project has been completed, and the entire project is anticipated to be completed by Friday, Aug. 26, weather permitting.