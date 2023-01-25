Monticello Superintendent Adam Clapp has announced there will be no school on Wednesday.
"No School on Wednesday, January 25th. This will be a traditional snow day. All decisions on afternoon activities will be made at noon today. #gosages," Clapp Tweeted Wednesday morning.
Due to the inclement weather forecast, Bement CUSD #5 will have a remote e-learning day, said Superintendent Mary Vogt.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a winter storm warning for Piatt County through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.