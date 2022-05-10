SPRINGFIELD – A Monticello man killed in the line of duty as a Champaign Police Officer last May was among 11 honored at the annual Illinois Peace Officers Memorial Service Thursday in Springfield.
Chris Oberheim was shot to death while responding to a domestic disturbance call on May 19, 2021.
“I think first and foremost this service honors my husband and honors the other 10 officers who lost their lives in the line of duty last year,” said his widow, Amber Oberheim. “Not only that, but it is also a huge show of support for the officers who continue to do their job without those 11 officers. They need our support and love.”
The day’s observance began with a lineup of squad cars from around the state at 6:30 a.m. at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The procession then arrived at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception for a memorial church service. From there, the procession traveled to the Illinois State Library, where the event was moved because of rainy weather. The annual event is normally held on the grounds of the state Capitol, weather permitting.
“It’s a great privilege to join you today to commemorate the passing of truly some of the finest men and women Illinois has ever known,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker. “Today we honor 11 officers, 11 lives lost in service to our communities. Each of these officer’s communities has been forever altered, families that will never be made whole again. The 11 officers that we eternalize today leave behind not only memories and reference for their service, but they also leave family who have been their support and their beloved. Today, we honor that, too. The sacrifices of family members of law enforcement begin the moment that the officers’ careers begin and it never ends. Our state can never fully repay you but we will spend every minute of every day trying because you deserve nothing less.”
The Illinois Police Officers Memorial Committee was established in 1985 to erect a monument on the Illinois State Capitol grounds. The monument bears the names of the officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities.
The memorial sits on the west lawn of the State Capital and was built in 1990 and dedicated on Oct. 29, 1990. In 2021, a $500,000 renovation of the Memorial Site was completed.
Every year on the first Thursday in May, they hold a ceremony to pay tribute to fallen officers and their families.
“I salute these families who carry grief, but also the pride in knowing their loved ones gave their all for the safety and wel-being of others,” said Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
“I have a heavy, heavy heart when I think of these fallen officers,” said Secretary of State Jesse White. “This is a day that all of us will remember.”
The families were given a plaque to honor the service of their fallen family members, and a wreath was made in honor of each of the fallen officers.
“This annual ceremony honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities,” said Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge President Chris Southwood. “Every man and woman in this difficult and dangerous profession knows the risks they face every time they put on the badge. This memorial service is a testament to those risks and to the selfless courage of the officers who laid down their lives to keep us safe.”
The other 10 officers killed during 2021 include Officer Gary Hibbs, Chicago Heights Police Department on March 12; Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken, Illinois State Police on March 25; Lieutenant James Kouski, Jr., Hometown Police Department, April 3; Officer Allen Giacchetti, Cook County Sheriff’s Police, April 30; Officer Brian Pierce, Jr., Brooklyn Police Department on Aug. 4; Officer Ella French, Chicago Police Department, Aug. 7; Officer Tyler Timmins, Pontoon Beach Police Department, Oct. 26; Deputy Sean Riley, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Dec. 29; and Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic, Bradley Police Department, Dec. 30.
The founding organizations of the Illinois Peace Officers Memorial include the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, the Illinois Police Association, the Illinois Sheriff’’s Association and the Police Benevolent and Protective Association.
Supporting organizations include Blue Knights of Illinois, Illinois Gold Star Families, and Illinois Concerns of Police Survivors.