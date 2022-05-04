CHAMPAIGN – A Monticello resident who was killed in the line of duty as a Champaign Police Officer last year, was one of five people remembered last week at a Worker Memorial Day event in Champaign.
The ceremony honored five people who died on the job in Champaign County, including Christopher Oberheim of Monticello, who died May 19, 2021, after being shot while responding to a domestic-disturbance call at an apartment complex in Champaign.
The event marked the 52nd anniversary of the Occupational Safety and Health Act.
The others honored Thursday at Dodds Park were Ross Booker, a tow-truck driver who died March 6, 2021 after being struck by a car the previous day as he was clearing the scene of an accident; Paula Dowling, a teacher at Dr. Howard Elementary School in Champaign, who died Dec. 7, 2021 due to a medical issue; Jeffrey Croix, a Kraft employee who died in 1990 due to a medical issue; and Arthur Revell, a bus driver for the former Illini Swallow, who died in 1974 due to a medical issue.
Croix and Revell were recognized because they had been previously overlooked, said Brad Diel, a Champaign fire lieutenant and AFL-CIO community service liaison.
Diel said the overall scope of International Worker Memorial Day is to draw attention to workers who are injured or die due to unsafe working conditions or situations at work beyond their control.
“Here in Champaign County, we have actually narrowed our focus directly to those who actually died while supporting themselves and their families while at work,” he said. “While it is true that the root cause for Officer Oberheim’s and Ross Booker’s deaths were beyond their control due to others’ actions, we are unable to determine if the medical issues faced by the other honorees were caused by stress from their employment or just a happenstance.”
The annual memorial ceremony is hosted by the AFL-CIO of Champaign County and the East Central Illinois Building and Construction Trades Council, the two organizations that established the memorial site in Dodds Park in 2002.
Diel said because of the pandemic, it’s been two years since one of these ceremonies has been held locally. Last year, a wreath was placed at the memorial site without the public in attendance, he said.