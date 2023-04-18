MONTICELLO – “Best is the standard.”
It’s not only the Monticello motto, it was written all over the faces of Monticello School District athletes and officials at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first of four grass-to-turf conversions at Monticello High School. Junior Sylvie Harvey and Jack Tanner had the honor of cutting the ribbon to officially open the Monticello High School Soccer Field Wednesday afternoon as superintendent Adam Clapp and a line of well over 150 soccer team members, their parents, representatives of the Marching Sages, Pirates Soccer, the City of Monticello, Monticello Athletic and Music Boosters, Monticello School District Board of Education members and district administration, faculty, staff and students looked on.
The newly-installed turf field, designed to be the home turf of the MHS soccer program inside the all-weather running track on the Dwight B. Wilkey Sports Complex, was officially opened Wednesday. After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Monticello girls’ soccer team opened the new home field with a match against Decatur Eisenhower.
The soccer field will also support physical education classes and the Marching Sages use the field during the fall season.
The field is the first of four to be completed in 2023. The football field is nearing completion with the baseball and softball diamonds to be completed over the summer.
Although the field is open, there is still work to be completed. The lights currently at the football field will be moved to the soccer field, a new scoreboard will be installed as well as bleachers and a press box.
Among the guests invited to participate was the first ever Monticello Soccer Coach, Louis “Bo” Cryder, who conducted the coin flip to start the first ever soccer game on the new turf, an 8-0 blowout win for the Sages over Decatur Eisenhower.
“The Monticello School District is committed to continued partnerships between the school, the city, and local youth and travel teams,” said Monticello Athletic Director Dan Sheehan.
“Just looking at the community support, the amount of people that were here for the ribbon cutting is incredible and if you just looked at the line holding the ribbon, you saw groups of kids that are going to be impacted by the use of this facility,” said Clapp. “It goes from the marching band to soccer to our youth soccer programs, our high school soccer programs, JFL, and it is just really exciting to see the number of people who will be able to use this.”
In December, the Monticello School Board approved a $4.5 million upgrade to the outdoor facilities at Monticello baseball, softball, soccer and football fields. ATG Sports, based in Festus, Mo., broke ground shortly after.
“That company has been great to work with and we were in communication with them the entire time,” Clapp said. “We had a mild winter and so we were able to complete this ahead of schedule.”
The upgrades were paid for utilizing revenues gained from corporate personal property replacement taxes (CPPRT), which are revenues collected by the state of Illinois and paid to local taxing bodies to replace money that was lost when their powers to impose personal property taxes on corporations, paratnerships and other business entities were taken away.