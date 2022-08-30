MONTICELLO – As Piatt County Emergency Management Agency Director, Rob Bross spends a lot time considering and planning for scenarios he hopes never happens.
Last week, Bross hosted a 60-minute school safety meeting which included agencies and personnel in Piatt County that would respond to a major incident involving any of the county’s schools. About 40 school officials, law enforcement officers, fire department officials, medical responders, state agencies, public works employees and municipal and county officials attended.
“The goal of this meeting is to create the lines of communication between stake holders and assist schools in creating their emergency plans, including reunification (the process of reuniting children with their families following an incident),” Bross said. “Another goal of this meeting is to reinforce to local residents that school safety is a paramount concern to government officials, due to recent events (Uvalde, Texas, for instance). In that school shooting, 19 students and two teachers were killed by a man with a gun.
Bross and his wife, School Resource Officer Lindsey Bross, attended the NASRO School Safety Conference in Aurora, Colorado last month.
“Emergency planning is critical,” Bross added. “You definitely want to have it, but never need it. These are high-stress, high anxiety events. The quicker after such an event that you can reunite students with their parents, the less likely they are to have post traumatic issues.”
An event which forces a school to evacuate is most likely one of the worse days that school district will have in its history.
“If it’s a fire, we know what to do,” he said. “If it’s an active shooter, we know what to do. If it’s a storm-related event, we know what to do. But the problem is once it is over, you have to get the kids reunited with their parents as quickly as possible and that’s a big headache.”
Bross referenced several school shootings during the meeting, but also said other events can force evecuations.
“We could have a tornado,” he said. “And every situation is different and forces you to handle a different set of problems or issues. In the case of a tornado, for instance, if you need to evacuate the building because it is unsafe, how are you going to do that if the tornado hit the bus barn as well?”
In that event, officials could call Piattran for assistance, although the system isn’t quite set up for such a big event.
“Still,” Bross said, “transporting 25 people at a time will eventually get the job done.”
Communication
Bross said the key to solving problems is communication, both before, during and after any kind of event.
“You have to develop a relationship with your local responders,” he said.
When Bross was hired as police chief in Atwood in 2011, he noticed a lot of police calls were due to juvenile complaints.
“It’s a two-way street and at first, I was naïve,” he said. “We were having a lot of calls for juveniles involved in fights or running away. But, I talked with the adminstrators at the school and I asked if I could just come into the school and hang around with the kids, eat lunch with them and get to know them. Within two years, our caseload dropped 72%. So, you have to build relationships in the schools and that can play a factor in identifying mental health issues. Students will be more willing to speak up and tell you things that concern them, if you have built a relationship with them.”
Bross said that anyone who is aware of a potential dangerous situation, should share that information with others in the county.
“I don’t need to know that Billy and Susie broke up,” he said. “But if Billy is making threats, I need to know that.”
Let the public know
In the event of a major incident, it is important to let the public and the media know what is happening, Bross told the group. One Public Information Officer should be identified and that person should provide regular updates which discourages media outlets and residents from speculating about what is going on.
He also encouraged the usage of social media in such an event.
Reunification
The most important portion of dealing with a tragic event is the reunification process to place children back with their parents.
“Reunification has many elements to it,” he said. “First, the relocation itself. You need a place that is safe and able to handle the large amount of people. If you have 500 kids, are they all going to be able to fit in one place?”
Bross also said as soon as the news of a tragic event hits the public, everyone will want to be there.
“For every one person you evacuate, you are going to have six people responding to the site,” he said. “That includes a mother, a father, maybe a babysitter, a brother, a sister, a member of the media, first responders. You soon have other issues such as traffic control.”
Also, food, water and medical needs are vital, and for the younger kids, some activities.
“The older kids can generally entertain themselves,” he said. “But the younger kids need something to keep their attention such as coloring books.”
Bross told school officials to reach out to the EMA office or any first responder for advice on plans for a tragic event.
“It’s also necessary to have a plan,” he said. “Even if it is a bad one, have it ready. If it is bad, we can look at it and discover the weaknesses and make changes before that day comes.”
Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang complimented Bross on the meeting.
“It was a big deal and Rob did a phenomenal job,” he said.
“I was very happy with the way it turned out,” Bross added. “When you put something like that together, it can be feast or famine, but almost every law enforcement and fire department and school administration in Piatt County were represented.”