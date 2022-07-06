FARMER CITY - While the train tracks of Farmer City now lie forgotten and, in many areas of the town, have been uprooted, there was a time where these tracks were active.
One of the most interesting parts of Illinois’ history of trains centers on the Orphan Train movement of the 19th and early 20th centuries.
From 1854 to 1929, the United States government found thousands of orphan children on the East Coast who would be arrested for stealing to survive, according to Virginia Commonwealth University’s Social Welfare History Project. Many of them formed gangs to attain food and other necessities and those gangs would have to be broken up.
To make sure these children would be cared for, the Children’s Aid Society and the New York Foundling Hospital decided to send those children on trains across the country where they would be adopted.
It’s estimated that 200,000 children were sent from New York and Boston and many of these children were adopted by people who desired to give them a loving home. Others sought indentured servants which is why the Orphan Train program received sharp criticism from abolitionists who felt that this was process advocated slavery.
While the amount of children who went on these trains is fairly accurate, who these children are is a completely different manner. So many of these children were encouraged to bury their pasts and to only focus on their new lives, according to Virginia Commonwealth University.
Because of this, historians are still searching for artifacts and stories from the descendents of these orphan children. These historians include Rochelle Gridley of McClean County, Illinois and Clark Kidder of Southern Wisconsin who have been accumulating testimonies from people whose ancestors rode on these orphan trains.
The work of these two historians deserves more attention as we learn more and more about these orphans.
Two people who rode on these trains and became part of local history were William and Lillie Henniker who were adopted by Leonard and Jane Smith Chase of Farmer City in 1873. The Chase family had no children and raised William and Lillie as their own. In adulthood, Lillie married Ed Long and moved to Foosland while William moved to Trenton, Missouri.
The Chase family was highly respected in Farmer City with Leonard Chase being a belovedfarmer who preferred long walks to town as opposed to riding and was incredibly skilled at checkers. “Uncle Leonard,” as he was affectionately called, was also an adventurer prior to marrying and settling down in Central Illinois in the late 1860s.
Before then, he journeyed throughout the Mississippi River, Kansas and Colorado where he traded goods and hunted for gold, according to his Farmer City Journal obituary.
Through their kindness, the Chase family took in two children in need of a good home an perhaps saved them from a life of servitude and neglect.
This is a list of people who were adopted off of the Orphan Trains in the Farmer City area.
These lists were accumulated by historian Clark Kidder from the records of the New York Juvenile Asylum.
Santa Anna:
William Corrigan, Edward Hastings, James Hughes, Charles Myers, Albert Schultz, William Schultz and William Wagner
Farmer City:
George Clegg, Kate Green, John Greer, Peter Hammond, John Kennedy, Frederick Lambert
Joseph Lambert, George D. Lennox, Mary Marion, Charles Stengele and Lizzie Owens
Bellflower:
Lillie Heinicker, William Heinicker, George King, Samuel Reutchler and Andrew Wilson
Mansfield:
Lewis Louis
Information for this story came from the Farmer City Genealogical and Historical Society’s quarterly publication The Mirror.