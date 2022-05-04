MONTICELLO – The Peace Meal Senior Nutrition Program is more than just delivering meals to seniors.
“To me, it means independence for seniors,” said Shelly Tolley, who supervises the home-delivered meals for clients in Monticello and Piatt County. “For so many of our clients, it is the difference between being able to stay in their own homes or moving into a nursing home or assisted living center. Sometimes we are the only person they see all day.”
The program celebrated nearly five decades of delivering meals last week at a special 50th birthday party in Monticello.
Peace Meal is designed to improve the nutritional status of older adults through the provision of meals, nutrition assessment, nutrition education, food safety instruction and information about other community services.
The Peace Meal program’s mission is to provide quality meals for healthier lives. They help seniors improve their nutrition, sustain their independence and enhance the quality of their life by providing meals, fellowship and connections to other needed services. Anyone age 60 or older, with spouse regardless of age, is eligible to participate.
Helen Lilly started out as a volunteer.
“I was helping by delivering and they put me on the board,” she said. “But I enjoy it. It’s a great program for the community.”
OSF currently operates the program and about 1,200 clients are served in Piatt, Livingston, McLean, DeWitt, Ford, Iroquois and Champaign counties.
The suggested cost is $3.50 per meal and is not described as a poverty or charity program, but rather a low-cost meal program to help those hardest hit by the rising cost of living. Peace Meal is partially funded through the Older Americans Act and State of Illinois General Revenue funds. No one is ever refused meals or services due to an inability to donate.
Other Piatt County communities served include White Heath, Cisco, DeLand, Bement, Mansfield and Atwood.
Meals are provided Monday through Friday by carryout from an OSF Peace Meal central kitchen. Reservations must be made a day in advance.
Lunch is served at 12 p.m. each day at the city center on Livingston Street. Call 762-7733 for reservations a day in advance.
Seniors can reserve a free meal on their birthday.