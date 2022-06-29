MONTICELLO – Peace Meals is in need of volunteer drivers Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
On Friday, July 1, Peace Meal will be adding hot dogs in honor of the July 4 veterans, served on site as well as delivering to clients homes the scheduled menu plan.
Peace Meal is designed to improve the nutritional status of older adults through the provision of meals, nutrition assessment, nutrition education, food safety instruction and information about other community services.
The Peace Meal program’s mission is to provide quality meals for healthier lives.
They help seniors improve their nutrition, sustain their independence and enhance the quality of their life by providing meals, fellowship and connections to other needed services. Anyone age 60 or older, with spouse regardless of age, is eligible to participate.
The suggested cost is $3.50 per meal and is not described as a poverty or charity program, but rather a low-cost meal program to help those hardest hit by the rising cost of living. Peace Meal is partially funded through the Older Americans Act and State of Illinois General Revenue funds.
No one is ever refused meals or services due to an inability to donate.
Other Piatt County communities served include White Heath, Cisco, DeLand, Bement, Mansfield and Atwood.
Meals are provided Monday through Friday by carryout from an OSF Peace Meal central kitchen.
Reservations must be made a day in advance.
Lunch is served at 12 p.m. each day at the city center on Livingston Street. Call 762-7733 for reservations a day in advance.
Seniors can reserve a free meal on their birthday.