MONTICELLO - As the director of the Allerton Park and Retreat Center, Derek Peterson says he wakes up and thanks his blessings every day. Lately, he has had four that he can count on.
“Number one, I live in Central Illinois where you never know what the weather is going to be,” he said. “Sometimes it rains, and sometimes it snows, and sometimes it is perfect. Number two, I have a great family. Three, I work at a fantastic place with fantastic people around me and a great community that supports us. And number four, are the Westjohns.”
Peterson made his speech in front of about 70 people at a special dedication ceremony at the Peony Garden at Allerton Park near Monticello on May 26. The Westjohns, Michael and Deborah, were on hand to announce a gift to the park to install special plantings, adding their gift would fund an endowment to care for the garden in perpetuity.
“I can’t say enough about my friends Michael and Deborah Westjohn and their many, many impactful gifts they have made to the park,” Peterson said.
Also new this year is an accessible walking path, making it easier to navigate the garden, which features more than 50 varieties of peonies.
“So many people want to know about the Peony Garden,” said Mindy Brand, the assistant director of annual fund and programming at Allerton. “I have been doing Facebook Live updates and it is obviously a very special place because of how amazing the bloom is and also because of all of the many people who have made dedications in honor of a friend or family member. It means a lot to a lot of people.”
Brand said the staff has been working on putting in a hard path for years and thanks to recent fundraising efforts, it was installed last fall.
“We have done that with several other gardens, but there are so many spaces that are being improved now at Allerton,” she added. “That is because of the community support these fundraisers receive and the people like Michael and Deborah who understand how important it is to support and endow these gardens. This is an incredibly special thing. What the Westjohns have done here has been impactful and will continue to forever be impactful into the future.”
“There are so many facets to Allerton and so many people in so many places that do their part and I thank everyone that contributes,” said Deborah Westjohn. “I just love it and am so glad that we have such a vibrant community that want to keep it going.”
Deborah grew up near the park and said she had memories of being there as a child.
“I want other kids to have the same for the kids of today and they can enjoy it and create memories and then some day, they will be up here,” she said.
During the dedication ceremony, the Westjohns announced the Peony Garden will forever be endowed in honor of Bruce and Patricia Hannon, who have given many volunteer hours and donations to the park.
In the 1960s and 70s, Bruce Hannon, then a University of Illinois professor, spearheaded opposition to the Army Corps of Engineers Oakley Dam reservoir project, which would have flooded about half of Allerton Park.
“Pat was the one who said Bruce should get involved with the committee to sve Allerton Park from Oakley Dam,” Michael Westbrook said. “This place would not be what it is today if the Oakley Dam had been put in. So we are dedicating this to them and also to the committee who saved the park. All this is a thank you for stepping forward.”
A plaque will be placed at the entrance to the garden to the honor the Hannons and the committee.
“It’s a surprise to me,” said Bruce Hannon. “I didn’t know anything about it, but I am grateful and very humbled.”
The Oakley Dam reservoir project was a proposal made in the 1940s to control flooding along the Sangamon River between Decatur and Monticello. It evolved into an effort to provide increased recreation and more water for the City of Decatur in the late 1960s.
The proposal from the Army Corps of Engineers would have flooded half of the 1,500-acre park. The project was eventually shelved by federal regulators in 1975.