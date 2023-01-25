MONTICELLO - Monticello High School’s pep club showed it won’t let bad weather get in the way of a good cause.
The club hit the $7.200 mark in money raised for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in honor of the late Natalie McDowell at a Sages basketball game — even after a tornado warning in which everyone had to take shelter near the locker rooms and near the cafeteria.
Ms. McDowell was a school one-on-one nurse for several years. She was part of the St. Jude Run of Monticello and one of the fundraisers for the children’s research hospital. She passed away from injuries sustained in a car accident in November 2021.
Fundraising events have included t-shirt sales, an Orange-Out basketball game, raffle baskets, 50/50 drawings, a half-court shot contest and donation buckets that go through the stands.
“The Kirby Medical Group always is so giving and matching $2,500 in donations,” pep club sponsor Tara Stetson said.
A pie-in-the-face contest was also held.