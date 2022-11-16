MONTICELLO – Petition filing dates for Alderpersons on the Monticello City Council are Nov. 21 – 28.
Candidacy paperwork should be filed at the City of Monticello Municipal Building during open hours.
The city council is comprised of eight alderpersons, one mayor, one city clerk and one city treasurer. Each alderperson holds office for a term of four years. The terms of office for the two alderpersons in each ward are staggered so that one alderperson is elected from each ward every two years.
Candidates must have at least one year of residency within the ward of office preceding the consolidated election, must be a registered voter, must not be in arrears in payment of tax or other indebtedness due to the City of Monticello, and must not have been convicted of a an infamous crime, bribery, perjury or other felony.
Council members must attend regular city council meetings held the second and fourth Mondays of the month, unless the Monday is an official city holiday.
Special meetings such as study sessions may also be scheduled with advanced notice.
The next consolidated primary election for elected positions will be Feb. 28, 2023, and the next consolidated election will be April 4.