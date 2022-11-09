MONTICELLO – A pair of piano recitals helped open the new clubhouse at Tatman Village.
On Oct. 1, 14 participants, taught by Audrey Wisegarver of Miss Audrey’s Piano Studio in Monticello performed. Two other students performed on Oct. 16.
These were first events to ever be held in this beautiful new facility, built during COVID.
At the first recital, the residents enjoyed a delightful evening of Patriotic selections, a surprise vocal solo by Miss Audrey dedicating the recital to her husband, Roger Wisegarver (“When I Fall In Love” accompanied by Rex Parvin), plus popular and classic selections. In addition to a beautifully fall-themed decorated clubhouse (compliments of Sophie Austin and Miss Audrey) all the food was homemade and prepared by Sophie and Miss Audrey. Servers included: Sophie and Stephanie Austin and Sophie’s Grandma.
Desserts included: Pumpkin Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting, Homemade Thin Mints, Chocolate Dipped Peanut Butter Ritz Cookies, German Chocolate Apple Delight and Trail Mix.
The second recital was much smaller with only two students participating. They were unavailable to attend the first recital so a second recital was scheduled just for them. There was no reception following, however. Again, the residents loved seeing the children and hearing them perform.