MONTICELLO – The Piatt County Board will have a new look when it reorganizes next month.
Kathleen Piatt and R. Michael Beem will join the board. District One Member and County Board Chairman Ray Spencer lost his seat in Tuesday’s election.
Jerry Edwards garnered the most votes in District One, where four candidates were competing for two seats. Edwards received 1,552 votes, good for 35%. Piatt, a Democrat, was next with 1,162 or 26.21%. Brandon Taylor, running as an Independent, finished third with 938 votes (21.15%) and Spencer finished with 782 votes (17.64%).
“It’s exciting news but I did not do it alone and I had some really strong support and working support from so many people that helped us get across the finish line which was wonderful,” she said.
Piatt was the lone Democrat on the ballot.
“When you are not in the favored nation, it takes reaching out to as many people personally as you can to break down that barrier,” she said. “You have to build bridges instead of walls. At this level, political affiliation doesn’t mean as much because all we want to do is make this county better. I am very excited to serve this county because I have very strong feelings of deep regard for the county, its services, its parks, its people, its schools and I want to do all I can to give back.”
Beem and Incumbent Gail Jones were unopposed in District Two. Shannon Carroll decided not to run for re-election. Todd Henricks and Randy Shumard ran unopposed in District Three.
The new board will have a tough decision to make right off the bat. The county’s Zoning Board of Appeals will begin holding public hearings on the proposed wind farm from Apex Energy. Following a series of meetings, the ZBA will make a recommendation to the county board on whether or not to approve the Goose Creek Wind Energy project.
“My core belief is that this comes down to the rights of one person vs. the rights of the many,” Beem said. “I still am a very big proponent of less government. I feel like the government at all levels is too involved in our lives.”
Beem would prefer that the residents of the district in the footprint of the project vote on the issue, but that can’t be done once a Special Use Permit application has been filed.
“It’s a tough situation because you have people on both sides of the issue who are very passionate about it and have done a lot of research,” he said. “At the end of the day, it comes down to whether or not the government and in this case the county board, can tell landowners what they can do on their property.”
But Beem agrees it is more complicated then that.
“But you also have the neighbors to be concerned about,” he said. “If it were me and one of these were going up near my property and I had to deal with the blinking lights and all that goes with it, I wouldn’t be happy.”
Piatt said she plans to educate herself on the project through the Zoning Board of Appeals public hearings that start this week.
“I want to make an informed decision, not just on the application, but I want to know about the resident’s choice as to whether they are in favor of the wind farm or not,” she said. “I really feel it is important for any representative to assess the feelings, and the thoughts of their constituents and I will do that.”
Beem said the board also needs to improve transparency and he intends to see if there is any thought about moving the meetings – scheduled now for 9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of the month - to evenings.
“I don’t know if we can change that but I feel more people might get involved and be able to have their say on important topics if the meetings were not scheduled during work hours,” he said.
Election news
Other tidbits from Tuesday’s election
- Voter turnout was 64.91% in Piatt County, as 7,711 votes were cast out of 11,879 registered voters. That does not include mail-in votes yet to be received, which can be counted until Nov. 22.
In November 2020, there were 12,391 registered voters.
- Democrat JB Pritzker won re-election as governor by a 54% - 43% margin. However, in Piatt County, Republican Darren Bailey received 62.45% of the vote, to only 33% for Pritzker.
- Another Democrat, Tammy Duckworth won a second term to the U.S. Senate, beating Republican Kathy Salvi 56% - 42%. In Piatt County, Salvi collected 61% of the vote, compared to Duckworth’s 36%.
- The rest of the statewide races followed a similar trend.
- Uncontested county-wide race winners included Jennifer Harper for County Clerk, Debbie Marshall for County Treasurer, and Mark Vogelzang for County Sheriff.
- It took until about 8:45 p.m. for the first of 16 Piatt County precincts to be counted, but the other 15 followed at a steady pace, with the unofficial totals knows by 9:36 p.m.