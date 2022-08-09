MONTICELLO – Some Piatt County agencies may be moving to new offices to make it easier on seniors who use their services.
County Engineer Eric Seibring said he has been approached by representatives from Faith in Action and Services for Seniors about rearranging some offices in the county’s office building at 1115 N. State St. in Monticello.
“One of the problems of Covid is that the Piatt County Nursing Home has locked the front entrance for safety reasons,” he said. “People used to be able to come in those (front) doors and get to Faith in Action and a relatively short walk to the Services for Seniors office. Now, because of the entryway being locked and we don’t know when the timeframe for opening that up is, it creates a problem.
“Now people are coming in the other doors and it is a walk for the people who visit those two offices.”
Seibring said he was asked about the potential for switching some offices around to make it more convenient.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Seibring told the county’s Building and Grounds Committee last week. “But I also think it comes with consequences. Every time you move somebody, it does create issues, even simple things like addresses on the doors. There are things to update. And where do you move people?
I think it is a worthy ask and it is something to consider for the seniors who have to walk.”
One suggestion he has heard is that Faith in Action and Services for Seniors would occupy the space currently held by Wendy Dotson from Community Action.
“Community Action would still be able to store their food and stuff there, but Wendy’s office would be in a different place,” he added. “One thought would be to move Wendy into the Work Force Investment area and then move them into another location in the building. Now you are looking at three departments being moved, which is all doable.”
Board Chairman Ray Spencer said he understood the concerns, but wanted to hold off on making a decision until committee Chairman Shannon Carroll could offer input. Carroll was unable to attend the Aug. 3 meeting.
“I think the original intent of having Community Action near the door was for their food projects and I think they are down to once a month on that,” Seibring said. “But we also do have a lot of seniors who use Services for Seniors and it is a haul for them.”
A similar request was made about a year ago.
“I think this would be a really great collaborative effort if all of the programs that are in the community building could come together and agree on the layout and how things could work,” said Services for Seniors Director Leslie Cooper. “Faith in Action and our agency serve a lot of the same clients and so our idea was to take over the Community Action office. I know sometimes, I have had to find a wheelchair to transfer some of my clients out just because of that long hallway.”
Faith in Action Director Leanne Griffin said she has also assisted clients with wheelchairs or walkers to help them get from one office to another.
“Also, there is a wonderful waiting area in that suite which we could also use for our board meetings as well as a waiting area,” she said, adding that board meetings are currently held in churches throughout the county. “There is no place for people to wait. When she is busy with other clients, people have to stand out in the hallway and that is not good for older people. We both have a niche for people 55 and older.”
Griffin said the clientele for Community Action tends to be younger and would still be able to use the pantry for food drop-offs.
Cooper said the plan has not yet been discussed with Community Action or Work Force.
Seibring offered to meet with all of the involved parties in the building for a meeting.
“We could just have a good talk to see what they like about the idea and what they don’t like and what they can live with and what they can’t live with,” he said. “That way, everybody is on the same page and I will bring something back from that meeting.”
Courthouse safety
Sheriff Mark Vogelzang told the committee that a Knox Box has been installed at the courthouse, which holds building keys for fire departments and emergency personnel.
“That will enable us to get into any office without breaking a door, which are irreplaceable,” he said.
A fob for the front door will soon be installed, he added, but there is a delay because of supply chain issues. The fob will eliminate the usage of master keys to enter or exit the building after hours.
Also, a medical kit which includes a tourniquet and bandages in case of a major incident, has been placed on the main level.