MONTICELLO – A request to move some county agencies in the county’s office building at 11115 N. State St. in Monticello has been rescinded.
Last month, representatives from Faith in Action and Services for Seniors approached County Engineer Eric Seibring about rearranging some offices to make it easier on seniors who use their services. Seibring also serves as the building’s supervisor.
Because of Covid, the Piatt County Nursing Home locked the front entrance for safety reasons. Prior to the pandemic, clients were able to come in the front doors and get to the two agencies with a short walk.
But after the request, Nursing Home Administrator Scott Porter solved the issues by unlocking the door, allowing clients to access the two service agencies much easier.
“The issue resolved itself,”Seibring told the county’s Building and Grounds Committee last week. “The nursing home has opened up access so Services for Seniors and Faith in Action clients don’t have to travel. They are getting ready for their busy season so we will put some chairs out in the hallway so their clientele can sit there.”
One suggestion under consideration was for Faith in Action and Services for Seniors to move into the Community Action office, which has a door near one of the entrances.
“People who were initiating the requests are fine with the unlocking of the doors to the nursing home, so it kind of resolved itself,” Seibring added.
The situation was discussed with Porter at a nursing home committee meeting.
“This sounds like an easy solution to that problem,” said Committee Chairman Shannon Carroll.