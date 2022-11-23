PIATT COUNTY - The Piatt County AHCE, our Association for Home and Community Education, planned several enjoyable events to celebrate 2022 AHCE WEEK!
Four members of the Piatt County AHCE, Carol Drayton, Martha Lynch, Carolyn Kleven, and Kathleen Glenn, attended the Illinois Homemakers Camp held at the Allerton Park 4-H Camp facilities from Oct. 7 to 10. This camp is one that encourages the development and sharing of craft skills such as quilting, sewing, knitting, crocheting, painting, etc. The group taught a lesson on how to make a “double bubble scrubby”, the same scrubby that was for sale at the local farmers’ market this past summer.
If you are interested in attending next year, just look up Illinois Homemakers Camp on the internet and you will find all of the information that you need.
On Oct. 10, three of the membership, Carol Drayton, Martha Lynch, and Kathleen Glenn, took time to participate in teaching a 4-H Heritage Arts class to some of the local 4-H students. They learned how to finger knit very quickly and each student made a knitted 4-leaf clover. After that first project, their imaginations took over and they were working to create bracelets, belts, head bands, etc. I think that they were enjoying using their new skill.
On Oct. 11, John and Jessica Whitlock presented a delightful program about Italian Pasta Making: The Italian Way. John and Jessica had travelled to Italy during a vacation and picked up some tricks of the trade by taking an Italian cooking lesson from a local Italian chef. This program fit right in with the 2022 International Day theme, a study of Italy.
Thanks so much for John and Jessica’s presentation to our AHCE members! We really enjoyed it and learned some of our own tricks of the trade.
Twenty three AHCE members attended the 91st Annual Meeting held in Cerro Gordo at the Church of the Brethren from 9:00 am until @ 12:00 pm. on Oct. 14.
This meeting started with Jill Maxey, a representative from “Willow Tree Missions” which has a Resale Shop located at 351 W. Monroe Street in Monticello and has just purchased a new mission resale shop located at the north east corner of Monticello’s downtown square. Jill updated the membership on Willow Tree’s on-going mission of seeking to put an end to domestic violence in Piatt County. She outlined the 3-tiers of services that the Willow Tree Mission Family Service Center (1-217-631-1018) offers at 100 E. Washington St. in Monticello.
This group offers help with Prevention of Domestic Abuse, Escape from Domestic Abuse, and Recovery from Domestic Abuse. Jill also discussed the future plans of this organization. They are right now holding a Willow “Giving” Tree Capital Campaign in order to pay for the renovation costs of $283,578 for the newly purchased building. This Post-Renovation building will hold an expanded Resale Shop (the old Resale Shop will still be selling the furniture that has been donated for re-sale), The Family Service Center, Program Space, and eventually Transitional Housing for 2 Families. Jill made a point of emphasizing how heavily the Willow Tree Mission Group depends on its volunteers. Their volunteers have averaged 300 hours per month at the Resale Shop and 200 hours per month on construction at the newly purchased building. Yes, Willow Tree Missions are always accepting volunteers. Thanks so much to all of the Piatt County citizens who are already helping out this worthwhile cause.
Judy Greene, the 2nd Vice-President and Treasurer, reminded us that Evelyn Eads, who is a 50-year member in 2022, had received her formal recognition of this achievement at the 2022 State IAHCE Conference.
Frances Kurr and Martha Lynch paused to remember Lori Hintz, an AHCE member who passed away this year.
Karen Cahill, District 3 Director, attended the Piatt County AHCE Annual Meeting in order to install the Piatt County AHCE officers for the 2023 year.
Karen lives in Macon County and we were pleased to have her at our meeting.
The 2023 Piatt County AHCE officers are as follows:
1. President: Carol Drayton
2. 1st Vice-President: Joyce A. Boeringer, Ph.D.
3. 2nd Vice-President: Judy Greene
4. Secretary: Linda Swett
5. Treasurer: Judy Greene
6. Community Outreach and Family Issues: Miriam Seevers
7. Cultural Enrichment: Martha Lynch
8. International: Frances Kurr
9. Newsletter/Public Relations: Kathleen Glenn
We are about to wind-up this first post-pandemic year and are already planning ahead for our 2023 program line-up. Are you interested in helping out your community, learning about home and community, and delving into other hand-picked topics? Well, now’s the time to start thinking about joining us as a member of Piatt County AHCE!
If you have any questions about joining, please call Judy Greene at 1-217- 762-5596 or Martha Lynch at 1-217-855-4031.