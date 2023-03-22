MONTICELLO - The Piatt County AHCE (Association for Home and Community Education) has already presented two very important health-related lessons so far this year. The first of these two lessons is:
• “Gluten-Free—The Gluten Basics” This very thorough package lesson was put together by the Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service located in Noble County, Indiana. This lesson was presented in both the Cerro Gordo and the CMV (Cisco/Monticello/Voorhies) February Unit meetings.
This February Lesson answered the following questions:
What is gluten? A specific type of protein found in wheat, rye, barley, and their derivatives
What foods, etc. have gluten? Ex. Pasta, processed cold meats, salad dressings seasoned snack foods, soups, and many others. Also, play dough, paints, crayons, vitamins, mouthwash, medications, & cosmetics.
Are foods naturally gluten-free? Some foods are naturally gluten-free. Ex. unprocessed beans, tree nuts, fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, etc.
Who benefits from a gluten–free diet? People with Celiac Disease, People with Gluten Sensitivity or Non-Celiac Gluten Intolerance (Symptoms include diarrhea, bloating, fatigue, weight loss).
People with a wheat Allergy (Symptoms include wheezing, hives, and difficult breathing).
In this lesson, the answers to these questions are fully discussed, along with an understanding of our ‘growing gluten-free community’. In 2013 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a definition of the term ’gluten-free’ to ensure a better guarantee for consumers. There are 3 different gluten-free labels to be aware of. (Yes, this lesson has pictures of all three labels.) As a result of these labels, gluten-free food products are now easier for consumers to identify by the ‘certified gluten-free’ seals on products, and to order in restaurants from gluten-free menus.
The paper work for this lesson, discusses in detail
• How to shop in your local grocery store.
• Ingredients to AVOID
• A Review of the Myths vs the Facts of gluten-free
• A Listing of Gluten-Free Companies and Resources
• Gluten-Free Menu examples
• Gluten-Free Reference Cookbooks that have been published
• Gluten in your Medication: What People with Celiac Disease Need to Know
• How to Find Gluten-Free Options
• The Gluten-Free Diet: Building the Grocery List
• Gluten-Free Meals on a Budget
• How to Order Gluten-Free in a Restaurant
• Gluten-Free Green Banana Pasta for People with Celiac Disease
If this information is of interest to you, please contact the Piatt County Extension Office and take home a copy of the Purdue University Lesson on GLUTEN FREE – THE GLUTEN BASICS
• Piatt County Extension Office
• 210 S. Market Street
• Monticello, Illinois 61856
• Phone= 217-762-2191
The Piatt County Extension Office is a great place to attend AHCE lesson presentations on a variety of important topics.
Every Year is a Time to Learn: AHCE and the Piatt Co. Extension Office hope to see you soon! What do you grow in your garden or flower beds? Our next Lesson is “De Stress in the Garden”. This lesson will be presented at our Unit Meetings:
• April 13, 1:00 pm, Cerro Gordo Unit Meeting, “De Stress in the Garden”, Church of the Brethren
• April 26, 10:00 am, CMV Unit Meeting, “De Stress in the Garden”, Piatt County Extension Office