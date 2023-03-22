Monticello, IL (61856)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. Morning high of 56F with temps falling to near 45. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.