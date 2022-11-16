‘MONTICELLO – Piatt County board members unanimously approved a tentative budget Thursday that estimates $7.6 million in revenues and $9.7 in estimated revenue.
The county will receive $5.7 million in the Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax (CPPRT) revenue, an increase that county administrative consultant Dustin Harmon had earlier described as “an uncharacteristic increase.”
Corporate personal property replacement taxes (CPPRT) are revenues collected by the state of Illinois and paid to local governments to replace money that was lost by local governments when their powers to impose personal property taxes on corporations, partnerships, and other business entities were taken away. Corporations, partnerships, trusts, S corporations and public utilities pay these taxes.
The county increased its levy by 4.9%, but members discussed raising it in an effort to generate more revenue. If a taxing district intends to levy an aggregate tax (less exclusions) in excess of 105% of the previous year’s extension, a public “Truth in Taxation” hearing must be held.
“I just don’t want to leave money on the table,” Board Member Todd Henricks said. “A levy does not raise your tax rate.”
The board made no changes in the proposed levy.
Last year’s budget had $6.7 million in estimated revenues and $6.5 million in estimated expenses.
The new fiscal year budget goes into effect on Dec. 1.
Other business
The board also approved sending $150,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the Piatt County Mental Health department for Medicaid relief expenditures due to the Covid pandemic. Another $100,000 was approved for Piattran.
The county still has $500,000 in ARPA funds which has been set aside for a new HVAC system for the county building on State Street.
Nursing home to mark 50 years
Nursing Home Administrator Scott Porter told the board that the nursing home will be celebrating its 50th year in 2023 an officials are “gearing up for that.”
We will have having a lot of activities to mark that,” Porter said.
Currently, there are 73 residents at the Piatt County Nursing Home.
Sheriff report
Sheriff Mark Vogelzang reported the department handled 550 calls to 911 during the month of October. There were also 1,470 non-emergency calls during the month, he said.
The department went to 421 calls for service, took 62 reports, issued 22 citations and gave out 27 warnings.
“We were busy,” he said.