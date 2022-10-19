MONTICELLO – Four candidates are running for two openings for the Piatt County Board’s District 1, which is the only contested county board district on Nov. 8. Democratic challenger Kathleen Piatt and Independent Brandon Taylor are on the ballot against incumbent Republicans Jerry Edwards and Ray Spencer.
In District 2, Republican incumbent Gail Jones and newcomer Republican R. Michael Beem are on the ballot for the two available seats. In District 3, Republican incumbents Todd Henricks and Randy Shumard face no opposition, either.
The Piatt County Journal-Republican sent out four questions to each of the candidates, including those in non-contested races. Here are the responses we received.
R. Michael Beem
What are your thoughts on the proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm in northern Piatt County?
While I realize there are strong feelings in the community both for and against the Wind Farm, the real crux of the issue for me comes down to an age old decision in this country, the rights of one vs. the rights of many.
Many opponents cite issues with wildlife, aesthetics and health concerns as well as the hardships on infrastructure during and after construction. Proponents cite green energy, tax and other monies to the county as a whole. In reality it comes down to the land owner and his/her neighbors.
For me personally, I wouldn’t want to hear the sounds, or see the blinking red lights. But, they aren’t asking to build these on my land. In fact, I’m not sure I could even see these from where I live. To that end, I think before things go too much further, it might be prudent to put the vote to the folks in the district, if they want this project in their “neighborhood” or not?
It’s very easy for folks who don’t have to deal with the day to day of the wind farm, who don’t have to deal with the issues those could cause to say “lets get it done,” and reap the benefits. But in the end, I know that if they were going up near me, I wouldn’t care for it personally.
I think a ballot measure for folks in the district these farms are to be built in would be prudent, and to follow their direction.
Other than that, what are the biggest issues that the board will face in the next four years?
Increasing transparency from the county board, budgets, dealing with state and federal legislation that trickles down the county level and finding ways to trust the “experts,” in the different departments the county oversees.
The conservative values held by the majority of the citizenry in Piatt County should be respected, while still listening and taking into account the views of others who may differ.
Many people this day and age believe agreeing with one thing from one person, means you support EVERYTHING about them and also that the opposite is true, that if you disagree with one item or idea from one person, it means you are against everything they stand for. I went through this back during the debates for the school referendums.
There were several people who I found were very much aligned with my thinking on several issues, but when it came to the referendum, we were on opposite sides. Lots of vitriol was spewed on social media and in other places, but when it came down to it, most of those folks understood, that though we differed on that one issue we were very much in agreement on many others, many have become friends since then.
I believe the purpose of the board is to oversee and at times reign in things from time to time. But I am NOT an expert on law enforcement, elections, transportation, mental health, senior care, infrastructure etc.
From what I can tell, Piatt County has folks in charge of those departments that have spent a good portion of their lifetimes advocating, learning and performing well in those areas and their words, opinions and views should be respected as such.
If elected, what would you like to accomplish in your term?
I would like to see the meetings moved to a time more suitable to the working folks in the community who may not be able to make AM meetings due to work, child care issues etc. I believe increasing the public’s ability to participate would alleviate much of the strife that has gone on over the years.
I also think it would help for the citizenry to be able to have more input and feel that things are more transparent at the county board level. I would like to have a clearer understanding of the budget and keep the county operating in the black.
I would like to make sure that the people that work for the county feel valued and that their input isn’t just wanted, but needed and the same goes for each and every citizen in the county.
Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you?
I attend Monticello Christian Church. I am a 1992 graduate of Findlay High School and a graduate of the University of Illinois C/U.
My wife and I are high school sweethearts and have been together since 1990 and married since 1999. We have an almost 20-year old son and 2020 graduate of MHS, attending the University of Iowa to study to be a physician. He is active in several clubs and is on the University Fencing Club team. Our seven-year old daughter is in second grade in Monticello and wants to be either an archeologist, a professional fencer or a herpatologist…..we have plenty of time for her to figure that all out!
I have worked in banking for almost 25 years, but my dream job was to be the voice of the fighting Illini! Brian Bernhardt’s job is safe! I’m a huge Sages, Illini and Stl. Cardinal fan. I hope to serve the people of Piatt County honorably.
I believe Piatt County is perhaps the best county in Illinois to live in and I hope when my term is over, others feel that way as well or at the very least continue to feel that way. When it comes to government, I do believe that less government is better. I would like to see the county board manage and leave the experts to their work.
There is a saying that things aren’t personal they are business. While this is true, often times those lines get blurred. I think perspective and objectivity are prudent to good government as well as listening actively to the concerns of everyone to the best of ones ability.
Jerry Edwards
What are your thoughts on the proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm in northern Piatt County?
I am not opposed to wind energy; I am not sure if this is the right place right now. We can debate about prime farm ground and owners’ rights, but I don’t believe one person’s rights can overshadow those of their neighbors. It all boils down to what the majority of the voters want, as I am their voice on the board.
Other than that, what are the biggest issues that the board will face in the next four years?
There is a great deal of distrust of the county board. In my opinion this is the biggest issue for the county board moving forward.
If elected, what would you like to accomplish in your term?
I hope to earn the people’s trust by continuing to be open and transparent.
Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you?
I have served on the Blue Ridge Township board for 15 years, the Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals for 9 years and am currently serving on the Piatt County Soil & Water Conservation District for the past seven years; presently as Board Chairman. I am also currently serving on the Piatt County Board and have been a board member for the past two years.
Brandon Taylor
What are your thoughts on the proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm in northern Piatt County?
There certainly seems to be monetary benefits by hosting a windfarm in Piatt County. Data also supports the ideology that wind energy is “clean” energy. Speaking to many members of our community about this, I put together a list of pros and cons provided to me.
Pros – Clean energy, financial gain (for some landowners and county checkbook).
Cons - Esthetics, loss of valuable farmland (yields are some of the highest in the nation), a danger to wildlife, concerns for crop dusters, decommissioning plan, flicker, low frequency (drone) noise, potential change in livestock routine/sleep pattern, concrete deeper than 4 foot will remain in farmland even after decommissioning, radar (airport and weather) interference, lifecycle of wind farm, cash injection looks substantial, but needs to be broken down into the life of the contract and possibility of loss in home/land value within county.
My confusion lies in Apex Clean Energy landing on Piatt County as a potential site for a wind farm. How was that decision made?
Perhaps our location bridges a gap for them and it’s less about what’s best for our county and more about what’s best for them or the bigger picture in general.
Even if I were in favor of the wind farm (still gathering data), the large majority of folks in this community are opposed to it. Officials are elected as a representative of their constituents. The population in district 1 seem largely opposed to the Goose Creek Wind Farm. Without a detailed plan displaying widespread benefits to our community in addition to proof that this project would improve OUR quality of life, how could a representative in district 1 vote any other way than no right now?
Other than that, what are the biggest issues that the board will face in the next four years?
The first step is to create an accurate and reliable budget. If you take a look at the PPRT (Personal Property Replacement Tax is revenue collected by the state of Illinois and paid to local governments to replace money that was lost by local governments when their powers to impose personal property taxes on corporations, partnerships, and other business entities were taken away.) distributions for this fiscal year, the county received $6,251,689 but only budgeted $2,789,654.
That’s a substantial amount of money that is seemingly unaccounted for. Is it earmarked for something? If so, what? There are county programs that could benefit greatly from those dollars.
It is also imperative to bring our elected officials and non-elected government directors back together as a team so they can work collectively toward the common goal, which is ultimately to make life better for our citizens. It’s a challenge doing so when there is a lack of support and cohesion from the highest level. I would love to help change that.
There are many other action items, but I do feel strongly that correcting the aforementioned issues will help other concerns fall in line.
If elected, what would you like to accomplish in your term?
There are a lot of intelligent folks within our local government. I would love to work with them on creating unique ways to generate revenue for the county. Something that doesn’t make it seem like we are selling our soul.
I’d like to help remove the stigma behind mental health and encourage members of our community to utilize the county behavioral health center. In addition to counseling/therapy, they have a developmental training section, provide vocational services, support the special Olympics, and are super involved in our community. You should give it a look and support them any way you can!
Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you?
Husband, father, business owner, military background, and no stranger to hard work. I’m an open book and I stick to my guns. Rest assured I won’t answer questions differently just to appease a specific crowd or demographic. I’m going to tell the same story, no matter who asks. What I know to be true is that I’m the only candidate in district 1 who HASN’T served in a political capacity. I view that as positive. Please visit facebook.com/BT4PC to know more about me and where I stand on some hot topics in the county!
Kathleen Piatt
What are your thoughts on the proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm in northern Piatt County?
The proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm project is a complex issue. In considering this project, it is important for the people, landowners, and leaders in our community to consider the issues carefully before making a decision. This complex of wind turbines is a change from our established Piatt County Land Use Plan (2010), which defined our County Lands as largely agricultural and residential. This identity, as a County of farms, farm businesses, small towns and small town businesses, and rural homes, will be dramatically changed by a decision to approve a Wind Farm project on the scale proposed by Apex and the Goose Creek Wind Farm.
While there are certainly benefits to wind energy, and financial incentives for Apex contract holders and taxing entities; the impact on community living and farming, particularly for those in North Piatt will be dramatic. As I meet with the constituents of District 1 in Northern Piatt County, the voices I’ve heard are largely opposed to the Wind Farm Complex and the effect it would have.
I, like many others, continue to educate myself on the realities of renewable energy, its benefits and tradeoffs.
If elected, what would you like to accomplish in your term?
If elected to the County Board, I would bring my experience as a former County Board member, as well as my experience as a Township Supervisor to the work ahead. I would work diligently with other board members to rebuild and restore trust in our County Government, increase transparency, and schedule meetings at times more convenient to the public.
I would help the County collaborate with other local government entities and interests to maximize positive growth and progress; like bringing fiber optic internet access to our rural areas, assisting community projects and celebrations within the County, and making recycling available.
Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you?
I would like voters to know how proud I am of our Central Illinois community -- its schools and farms, its parks and services -- and its people. Knowing the residents of District 1, representing their interests, and restoring faith in County government would be my honor and privilege.
Ray Spencer
What are your thoughts on the proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm in northern Piatt County?
I have never publicly expressed an opinion on whether or not I am in favor of wind farms. Although a wind farm would be a revenue source for the county, most of the new tax dollars would go to the school districts involved. There are vocal opponents, and since only a small number of residents would actually benefit financially from the project, it would seem fair to say that most county residents are opposed to it.
However, landowners do have a right to place structures on their property as long as the public good is not jeopardized. The county has a zoning ordinance in place which details rules and regulations for wind turbine placement, and no final decision will be made by the board until after extensive hearings have been held by the Zoning Board of Appeals and the county hears from both sides. Having said that, unless I am convinced otherwise, I am personally opposed to the project.
Other than that, what are the biggest issues that the board will face in the next four years?
The board faces increased demand for county resources due to rising costs and mandated minimum wage increases. It is harder for the county to attract employees, especially commuters paying what soon may be over $5-a-gallon gas. Especially hard hit are the sheriff’s department and nursing home. Both have experienced employees leaving for higher salaries elsewhere. The county must remain competitive in its salary schedules.
Wage compression occurs when mandatory minimum wage increases result in new hires making as much or more than long-term employees. Just like citizens experience at home when balancing their checkbooks, each year it takes more revenue to run the county and pay the bills. The Personal Property Replacement Tax, or PPRT, from the state is high this year, but that is not a given going forward.
Of immediate concern are union negotiations for the deputies, corrections personnel, and circuit clerk’s office staff during a period of high inflation and wage escalation in neighboring counties. The county does not have the financial resources to sustain pay increases that match an 8-percent inflation rate. Still, I want to keep taxes low for Piatt County residents, even though the county’s portion of the typical tax bill is not large compared to the portion of other taxing bodies.
If elected, what would you like to accomplish in your term?
I want to continue to bring the county back financially. When I was first elected, the county had a budget deficit. This year, the budget is not only balanced, there is a small surplus. We can continue to provide county residents with excellent services, including having a first-class nursing facility, the best highways of any our surrounding counties, well-maintained county buildings, and superb, responsive law enforcement. The county can continue to be an excellent place to live and raise a family, but it takes hard work.
Board members put in countless hours attending committee meetings and studying issues. I applaud each member of the current board for their dedication and service. They all do a remarkable job under what are sometimes difficult circumstances.
As board chair, I have been especially busy attending meetings hosted by UCCI (United Counties Council of Illinois), CIRMA (Counties of Illinois Risk Management Agency), and Champaign Regional Planning Commission Workforce Development.
These organizations bring benefits to our county, and we are well-respected by our counterparts throughout the state. Piatt County was a founding member of CIRMA, and we receive general fund dividend checks from them each year as a return on our original investment. UCCI pays the county for each committee meeting that county board members attend.
This year, dividends from CIRMA have been $10,017.50, and since December 2021, the county has received $2,302.28 from UCCI for meeting attendance. As board chair, I have attended these meetings, and as a result we have been able to maximize the return on our initial investment made by previous boards.
Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you?
It has been a privilege and an honor to work for the people of Piatt County. As a lifelong resident of White Heath, I am fiscally conservative and support limited government. I have served on the county board since 2014 and was elected chair in 2020 and again in 2022. Prior to that, I served as a Sangamon Township trustee and supervisor.
I am retired from the University of Illinois, and for the past two years I have been employed part time by Costco Wholesale in Champaign where I was part of the warehouse opening crew.
The responsibilities of being chairman make it essentially a full-time position. With the assistance of Bellwether Advantage, our consultant, the chair makes decisions daily that keep the county operating efficiently. It is not a position that involves just attending a meeting once a month, and since the chair is also a member of each of the county committees, attendance at these meetings is also important.
Moving forward, Piatt County government is in a good position financially and will continue to bring effective services to county residents.