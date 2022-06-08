The Piatt County Clerk's office is open until 7 p.m. Wednesday for early and grace period voting. A specimen ballot can be found here.
featured
Piatt County Clerk's office open until 7 p.m. for early voting
Kevin Barlow
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
Latest News
- Sages bid for state championships falls short
- Monticello relay team sets new school record at state prelims
- Thoughts from a morning in Birdland
- AS TIME GOES BY
- Covid cases on rise in Piatt County
- Piatt County Clerk's office open until 7 p.m. for early voting
- Piatt County Fair starts June 16
- Committee ponders future of county-owned nursing home
Trending Recipes
Most Popular
Articles
- Randel Scott Beazly
- Roberta I. Lane
- Monticello honors Distinguished Service Award winners
- Ralph Edward Zoch
- Committee ponders future of county-owned nursing home
- Piattran officials, looking, waiting for revenue options
- Larimore sentenced to 10 years in prison
- Peony Garden receives donation, new path
- Last Minute, Green Diamond, to open Allerton Park summer concert series
- AS TIME GOES BY