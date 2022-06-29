CERRO GORDO - Piatt County Fair Board President Carol Kussart called last week’s Piatt County Fair in Cerro Gordo a success and is already looking forward to next year.
“We had great weather and a great fair,” she said. “There were lots of neat things Saturday that brought the families out. We hope to do more of that next year. We had good livestock shows, good exhibits, a good tractor pull, good music, and good crowds.”
The fair had the beloved lemon sugary shakeups, inflatable games, Sally the Clown, a zipline, tractor pull, a Cerro Gordo Bronco Cheer performance, a baton performance, a kiddie tractor pull, multiple bands, a beer barn, bags tournament, loads of farm animals and prizes. Some of the kids were involved with the Kid Craft Camp that took place the week before the Fair. All of their creations were on display at the fair.
After one hot week in central Illinois, the fair had some amazing weather. First the little kids went, pedaling a tractor tricycle with weight added to the back. They had to pedal 30 feet to get a “full pull.” Many of the kids accomplished that. The winners were given a few bucks with their ribbons. Even the big kids got involved with the CGB Cheerleaders cheering on each other. Some of the younger ones pulled up to 125 pounds.
Tammy Nuding and Tonya led the Kids Craft Fair Camp which drew 75 kids throughout the week. The kids created dye shirts, hats, painted canvas, made flower vases, and lots of varying artwork (pictured) and each kid ended up winning either a ribbon or a prize with their ribbon.
Coming up in Cerro Gordo is the Fat Hill Festival which will take place on Aug. 6 in Cerro Gordo. It is an all day festival starting at 9:30 a.m. and will run all day.
For more information you can follow their page on Facebook.