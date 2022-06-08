CERRO GORDO - Planning for the 2022 Piatt County Fair June 16 through 19 is well underway.
Officials say they are excited to have a Kids’ Camp prior to the Fair this year from 1 to 3 p.m. from through June 10 at the fairgrounds. Kids will be making crafts that will be shown at the fair. Call 217-791-0811 for more information.
In addition to the ITPA tractor pull at 6:30 p.m. on June 17, there will be the usual livestock shows—dairy on the 17th, swine on the 18th, and beef on the 19th—and the non-livestock show starting the evening of the 16th through the morning of the 19th.
The ITPA pull costs $15 for adults and $5 for the younger ones. This pull always draws a big crowd who can count on a good show, thanks to ITPA and our volunteers.
There are several activities for kids lined up for Saturday including a cheer clinic finale, baton twirling performance, and a kiddie tractor pull. Friday and Saturday evenings there will be a bounce house, obstacle course, extreme air, rock wall, and zip line. A $20 wristband lets the purchaser use the first four activities all evening long. The zip line is an additional charge. Sally the Clown will be at the fair from 5 to 8 p.m., both Friday and Saturday for face painting and balloons.
Friday night the Beer Barn hosts a concert by Antics, beginning at 8:30 p.m. The Saturday night concert begins at 8 p.m., with Nashville performer (and Central Illinois native) Eric Burgett returning to our fairgrounds.
Another Saturday activity is an adult kickball tournament, sponsored by Cerro Gordo Preschool. Bags tournaments will be on-going Saturday as well, having started Friday night.
On Sunday at 11 a.m. is the Piatt County Outlaw Hookers Antique tractor pull. This has been a fun activity for those with antique tractors and lovers of antique tractors.
The fair book is now on line, which means you are able to start sending in entries as soon as you see it. Our web site is piattcountyfair.blogspot.com Look for the tabs for the fairbook and appropriate entry form(s).
The Piatt County Fair could not take place without all our volunteers. There is no paid staff, and we welcome help. Contact Don Ritchie, 217-855-4900, if you are interested in helping. Watch the facebook pages (Piatt County Fair and Piatt County Fair Beer Barn) for notices as the fair gets closer.